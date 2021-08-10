Abbey Theater Of Dublin to Co-Present World Premiere Production of CONTROL

The Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present with J&J Productions the world-premiere production of the play "Control," written by Abbey Theater of Dublin Instructor Jarrod Turnbull. The production will be performed in-person (adhering to all CDC and Franklin County Public Health guidelines) Aug. 19-21, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets are $12 per patron and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

"Control" examines the common fear of giving our whole self to one person. Maya is struggling to determine where she stands with her ex-girlfriend while also trying to sort out where her relationship with her best friend is going. Carter is trying to balance two romantic relationships with two very different women.

"We are honored to co-produce with J&J Productions to present 'Control' in its world premiere," the Abbey Theater of Dublin's Theater Supervisor Joe Bishara said. "This production provides ample comedy and insight into the intricacies of love and life."

"Control" is being co-directed by Julia Sopher and Jarrod Turnbull. The cast is as follows:

Jeannie Sinic (Maya), Jarrod Turnbull (Carter), Taylor Reister (Rachel), Rachel Lucille (Lucy) and Shauna Davis (Female Understudy).

Jarrod Turnbull (Playwright/Performer) is a theatre artist currently studying at the Atlantic Acting School in New York. When not in school, Jarrod works in the Central Ohio theatre market in many different capacities. Some recent credits include, "Madagascar Jr." (Director), "Descendants: The Musical" (Director), "Peter and the Starcatcher" (Vocal Director) and "LES MISERABLES: School Edition" (Assistant Director).