2022 Capa Summer Movie Series Schedule Announced

The CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in America, today announced the schedule for its 53rd series of classic films and cult favorites. The 2022 series will run June 16-August 14 at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) and feature 25 films over nine weeks. Highlights include 10 series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, Fright Nite Friday, and two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons.

Show Tunes

Now celebrating his 31st year as featured organist for the CAPA Summer Movie Series, Clark Wilson will again provide pre-show entertainment at the keys of the Ohio Theatre's treasured "Mighty Morton" theatre organ 30 minutes prior to each screening.

Fright Nite Friday with Fritz

While Fritz the Nite Owl will not be on-site for the screening, audiences can still return to the days of Nite Owl Theatre with a special Fright Nite Friday presentation of Halloween (1978) on Friday, July 15. Fans will enjoy a full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz's signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.

Special Services

Select films will be audio-described for visually impaired persons at no extra charge. Audio description allows patrons to hear a scene-by-scene narration of the on-screen action while they listen to the movie dialogue. Visit capa.com for a list of audio-described movie screenings for the 2022 series.

In addition, Listen Everywhere, an assistive listening app that patrons can download to their personal cell phones, is available at all screenings. When coupled with the patron's headphones or ear buds, the app provides high-quality audio streamed directly to the patron and can be adjusted for volume preference.

Tickets

CAPA Summer Movie Series 10-packs, one of central Ohio's best entertainment bargains, can be purchased now through Sunday, July 24. Ticket 10-packs are $40, a savings of $2 per ticket off day-of-show prices. They can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939. 10-pack tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Single tickets to individual films are $6 ($5 for seniors) and go on sale Wednesday, June 1. Single tickets can be purchased in advance at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Single tickets and ticket 10-packs may also be purchased day-of-show with cash or card beginning one hour prior to show time at the CBUSArts Ticket Center. (Final day for ticket 10-pack sales is Sunday, July 24.)

The 2022 CAPA Summer Movie Series is made possible through the generous support of ImprovEdge and PVS Chemicals.