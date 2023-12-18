2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Columbus Awards; RAGTIME, A CHRISTMAS STORY, Abbey Theater of Dublin & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

David Baghat - SIMPLY SODHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 22%

Connor Richardson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 16%

Sammi Robinson - SIMPLY SONDHIEM CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Amy lay - THUNDER AND LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 11%

Stephanie Amber - GO BIG, GO BROADWAY - Natalie’s 11%

Amy Lay - BODY LANGUAGE - Shadowbox Live 8%

Carter Russ - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Lady heights high-school 7%

Amy Lay - HOLIDAY HOOPLA - Shadowbox Live 7%

Scott Landis-Wilson - SIMPLY SONDHEIM - Weathervane Playhouse 5%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Erin Wolford - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 13%

Jamie JamieMarkovich McMahon - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 9%

Faith Kaylor - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 9%

Gabrielle Stefura - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 6%

Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Stella Hiatt Kane - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Cindy Straub - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

Myles Lawson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

Katy Psenicka - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 3%

Tonya Kraner - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Natalie Harper - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Nikki Rehmert - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Emily Gilinsky - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Myles Lawson - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Frances Gaskill - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Jamie Markovich - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Myles Lawson - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 1%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa Sponseller - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

Megan Starr - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Nora Root/Sophia Nelson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

Camille Lerner - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Linda Turske - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Linda Turske - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Thomas Martin - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Anna Grywalski - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

Stephanie Gall - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Gypsy Cat Studios - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Debbie's Costume Shop - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Darcy Kane - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Dayton Willison - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Baylee Sheets - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

Linda Mullin - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 3%

Megan Starr - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Linda Mullin & Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

Mary Yaw McMullen - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Linda Mullin - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Gerardo Encinas - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Rosemary Cullison - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little theater off Broadway 2%

Nicholas Wilson - THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 2%

Tonya Marie - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Rebecca White - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%



Best Dance Production

GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 19%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 18%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 18%

CHICAGO - Millersport community theatre 13%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 12%

DANCE 2023: FIND ME IN THE SHADOWS - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

ESCAPE TO WONDERLAND - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Joseph Bishara - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 12%

Alison Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

Johanna & Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

David Bahgat - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 7%

David J. Glover - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 5%

Lenny Leibowitz - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 5%

Nikki Mirza - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Ryan Shealy - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Dionysia Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Julie Klein & Katy Psenicka - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Jeb Bigelow - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Dionysia Williams - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 3%

Katey Munger & Michael Ruehrmund - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Steven Higginbotham - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Julie Klein - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 3%

Julie Klein - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 2%

Joe Bishara - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

David Hemsley Caldwell - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Michael Thomas - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Jennifer Sansfacon - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Kathy Hyland - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 2%

Edward Carignan - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

Michael Thomas - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

David Bahgat - SOUND OF MUSIC - Butterfly Guild 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Lenny Leibowitz - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 14%

David Bahgat - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 10%

Edie L. Norlin - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

Nakeisha Daniel - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 8%

Aviva Neff - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

David Glover - EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 6%

Coreen Janetzke - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 6%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 6%

Stephen Woosley - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 5%

Joe Bishara - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Julie Whitney Scott - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 4%

Joe Bishara - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players Columbus 2%

Joe Bishara - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

James Blackmon - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

David Vargo - $5000 CHALLENGE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble

GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 13%

RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 8%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre & Dance 4%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Drew Morris - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 14%

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

Matt Hazard - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

TJ Gerckens - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 8%

Alexandria Downour - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 7%

Jennifer Sansfacon - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Alanna Easley - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 5%

Rachel Lake - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Iz Nichols - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Kathe Devault - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Alanna Easley - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Matt Hazard - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 4%

Chris Tucker - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Chris Lipstreu - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

Alanna Easley - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

Kurt Mueller - INTIMATE APPAREL - Columbus Gallery Players 3%

Brendan Michna - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Chris Lipstreu - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Amber Whatley - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Dale Harris - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 1%

Chris Lipstreu - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 1%

Jim Ziolkowski - 40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Dustin Druckman - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Lara Brooks - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 11%

Zac Robison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 10%

Johanna LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 8%

Brandon Ring - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

Jonathan Collura - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 8%

Matthew Downing - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Matthew Hahn - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Zac Delmonte - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 6%

Octavio Más-Arocas - MANSFIELD SYMPHONY: SWEENEY TODD IN CONCERT - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

Spencer Stern - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Kevin Wines - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Lori Kay Harvey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

Dennis Davenport - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Thom Ogilvie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

Patrick Schaefer - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 3%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

Jonathan Collura - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

Malik Khalfani - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Eric Alsford - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

Everett - CARMEN - Opera Columbus 1%

Matthew Hahn - NO RETURN - ShadowboxLive 0%



Best Musical

RAGTIME - CCT 10%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 9%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 8%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 6%

CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 4%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 3%

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 3%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 2%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 2%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 1%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 1%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 17%

MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 14%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

MOVING IN MOVING OUT MOVING ON - MadLab Theatre 11%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 8%

THUNDER & LIGHTNING - Shadowbox Live 7%

NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 6%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 5%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 3%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

HOTEL BERRY - Tantrum Theater 3%

BED OF ROSE THORNS - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Kiara Smith - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 9%

Angelina Powell - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

Tom Murdock - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 7%

Alayna Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Childrens Theater 5%

Delaney McKay - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children's Theater 5%

Stacie Boord - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 4%

Ava Meyer - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 4%

David J. Glover - RAGTIME - CCT 3%

Kelly Knowlton - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 3%

Michael Ruehrmund - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Edin Kebede - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Evolution Theater Company 3%

Katie Maccabee - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Laura Overby - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 3%

Ashley James - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 3%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 2%

Connor Richardson - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Leah Gesouras - FOLLIES - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 2%

Ben Hoover - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Jeremy Hardjono - GREASE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Will Macke - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Jeff Dolan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Lev Hund - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Wendy Hartman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Matthew Phillips - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre 1%

Kayleigh Howard - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Alayna smith - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 10%

Jamie Barrow - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 8%

Becca Blacksten - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Kelsey Hopkins - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 6%

Grace Emmengger-Conrad - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

David J Glover - WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 5%

Niko Carter - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 4%

Aaron Turnbull - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Colton Sims - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Ivory Mazur - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 3%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Zachery Franklin - COWBOY CHUCK - Mine 4 God Productions LLC 3%

Tim Browning - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Sam Bryant - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Christina Yoho - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 2%

Kandy Boakye - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Austin Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Jeff White - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Wilma Hatton - SNOWVILLE CAFE' - MadLab Theatre 2%

Phoebe Mock - OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

E. Scott Harvey - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Barbe Helwig - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Jenny Small - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Alyan Tyson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 2%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 12%

OUR TOWN - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 7%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 7%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 6%

40 ACRES - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 6%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Licking County Players 5%

THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 4%

SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 4%

WITCH - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 3%

DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Actors Theatre of Columbus 3%

EVERYBODY - Available Light Theatre Company 3%

A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

IT’S A WONDERFUL - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

SNOWVILLE CAFE' - Madlab Theatre 2%

THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Gallery Players 1%



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Opera Columbus 70%

RIGOLETTO - Opera Columbus 30%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Iz Nichols - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 10%

Brenton LeuVoy - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 8%

Seth Howard - RAGTIME - CCT 7%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN DEADLY DANCE - Shadowbox Live 6%

Isaac Ramsey - CABARET - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 6%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Teresa Williams - INTO THE WOODS - Short North Stage 5%

Dan Gray - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 4%

Edward Carignan - THE WILD PARTY - Short North Stage 4%

Jason Kaufman - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Jason Kaufman - NEXT TO NORMAL - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 4%

Kate Hawthorne - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 3%

Seth Howard - SCHOOL OF ROCK - CCT 3%

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Joe Bishara - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Kat Wexler - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Little Theatre off Broadway 3%

A. Victor Jones - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 3%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Teresa Williams - SLAVE PLAY - Short North Stage 2%

Isaac Ramsey - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 2%

Jonathan Allender-Zivic - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Ivory Mazur - LITTLE WOMEN - Aethereal Jest Arts Council 2%

CCT Scenic - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%

Jim Ziolkowski - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 1%

Antonio DiBernardo - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joe Bishara - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 9%

Kitty Mader - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 9%

Brian Muth - RAGTIME - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Dave Wallingford - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Paul Russell - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Ohio University Lancaster Theatre 8%

Seth Sprang - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 7%

Casey Palbicki - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

Aaron Poland - VINYL: A VERY 80’S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 6%

Kevin Sweeney - THUNDER & LIGHTNING: A MUSIC TRIBUTE TO QUEEN AND LED ZEPPELIN - Shadowbox Live 6%

Paul Kavicky - SPONGEBOB - Columbus Children's Theatre 5%

David Crone - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 5%

Casey Palbicki - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Laurel Waller - BEAUTIFUL - Short North Stage 5%

Kevin Sweeney - NO RETURN THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 4%

Iz Nichols - OTTERBEIN PLAYWRITES COLLECTIVE - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Keya Myers-Alkire - THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 2%

Julie Whitney Scott - INTIMATE APPAREL - JCC Gallery Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dr. Lara Brooks - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Columbus Children's Theatre 9%

Izzy Vatter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 7%

Isaac Tripp - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 4%

Terayai Robinson - CHICAGO - Millersport Community Theatre 4%

Hunter Minor - RAGTIME - CCT 3%

Barbe Helwig - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 3%

Conner Triplett - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Paige Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 3%

Eric Lavery - GREASE THE MUSICAL - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

LaBron Foy - BRIGHT STAR - Otterbein Theatre and Dance 3%

Emma Shachter - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Chris Gordon - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Ava Rogers - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Aaron Turnbull - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Tom Murdock - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Jered Shaffer - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - CCT 2%

Jay Rittberger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - CCT 2%

Mia Kadar - GREASE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Nyla Nyamwea - VINYL: A VERY 80S MUSICAL - Shadowbox Live 2%

Chad Harris - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 2%

Patrick Schaefer - SWEENEY TODD - Curtain Players 2%

Ross Shirley - RAGTIME - CCT 2%

Elena Freuchtnicht - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Danielle Gassman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Licking County Players 2%

Ryan Metzger - OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Becca Blacksten - DEATHTRAP - Weathervane Playhouse 10%

Abby Todd - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Childrens Thester 8%

Summit J Starr - THE WOLVES - The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio 7%

Joshua Henwood - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 6%

Owen White - BLAZING GUNS AT ROARING GULCH - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Leah Haviland - NO RETURN: THE DEADLY DANCE OF BONNIE & CLYDE - Shadowbox Live 5%

Tom Cardinal - VINYL - Shadowbox live 5%

Emma Winder - MCQUEEN - Evolution Theatre Company 5%

Raya Franklin - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 4%

Dakota Thorn - CRY IT OUT - Available Light Theatre Company 4%

William Darby IV - THE PRICE OF POWER - Abbey Theater of Dublin 4%

Laura Miller - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Jacob Erney - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 3%

Samantha Woodhill - 40 ACRES - Original Productions Theatre 3%

Sydney Campbell - MCQUEEN - The Abbey Theater of Dublin 3%

Frank Barnhart - THE INHERITANCE - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Leah Haviland - VINYL - shadowbox live 2%

Lily Endsley - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Bailey Shy - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Player’s Children’s Players 2%

Andrew Conway - THE FOREIGNER - Pickerington Community Theatre 2%

Josie Merkle - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa Ryan - A YANKEE GOES HOME - Abbey Theater of Dublin 2%

Heidi Chabot - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 2%

Mark Schwamberger - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%

Dayton Willison - THE INHERITANCE - Evolution Theatre Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 16%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

THE HAPPY ELF - Columbus Children's Theatre 14%

PRESS START! - Abbey Theater of Dublin 9%

NOT SO SILENT NIGHT - Shadowbox Live 7%

[TITLE OF SHOW] - Renaissance Performing Arts Association 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Weathervane Playhouse 7%

A CHRISTMAS STORY - Victoria Players Children’s Theater 5%

OLIVER! - Westerville Civic Theatre 5%

MARY POPPINS - Weathervane Theatre Academy 5%

KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

SUESSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

ANNIE - Hilliard community 3%

