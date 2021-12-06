Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Cleveland: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 50%



KINKY BOOTS

32%

SHREK THE MUSICAL

18%

Kevin Lambes -- Weathervane PlayhouseAubrie Morrison -- The Millennial Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 63%

Jasen J. Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 37%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 36%

Melanie YC Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 26%

Ryan Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 22%



Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 73%

Sandy Kosovich Peck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 20%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 7%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 57%

Tony Sias - GREENWOOD: AN AMERICAN DREAM DESTORYED - Karamu House 25%

Marc C Howard - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 18%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University 61%

Tim Anderson - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 21%

Vic DeAngelo - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 8%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 37%

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 25%

Frankie Castrovillari - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 20%



Best Musical

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 63%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 13%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 12%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 39%

Andrew Keller - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 12%

Peggy Newton - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 12%



Best Performer In A Play

Sharyn Zeppo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 38%

Claudia Lillibridge - HOMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 23%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

James Newton - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 50%

Annette Fernandez - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 16%

Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 16%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 100%

Ana Cristina Da Silva - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 0

Derya Celikkol - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 0



Best Play

HOMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 56%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 28%

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 16%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 66%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 12%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 33%

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 28%

Richard Morris, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 17%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 70%

Christopher Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 30%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 53%

KINKY BOOTS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 24%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 15%



Best Streaming Musical

A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 83%

WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 17%



Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University 88%

MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSEY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 7%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 45%

Adrian Go - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

Jordan Potter - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 14%

