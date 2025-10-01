Video: First Look at THE WITCH at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first production of Dobama Theatre’s 2025/26 mainstage season is the Cleveland Premiere of WITCH by Jen Silverman, directed by Carrie Williams. The production will run from October 2-26, 2025 at Dobama, Cleveland’s Off-Broadway Theatre.

The show stars Lisa Langford* (Elizabeth Sawyer), Mike Glavan* (Scratch), Brian Pedaci (Sir Arthur Banks), Mike Frye (Cuddy Banks), Dan Telford (Frank Thorney) and Bridgett Martinez (Winnifred). Langford, who plays the titular “witch” Elizabeth, has previously worked with Dobama in its productions of SKELETON CREW, BROWNSVILLE SONG (B-SIDE FOR TRAY), and REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.

The creative team for the production includes scenic design by Laura Carlson Tarantowski, sound design by Angie Hayes, costume design by India Blatch-Geib, lighting design by Josee Coyle, props design by Dred Geib, and will be stage managed by Barbara Kozlov*. (*indicates​ member Actors' Equity Association)

Performances are Thursdays through Sunday from October 2-26, 2025. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and matinees at 2:30pm. For a complete performance schedule, ticket prices and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396. The show has a run time of 105 minutes with no intermission.

Dobama is committed to making live professional theatre accessible to everyone. PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN tickets are available for anyone that cannot afford a full price ticket. Any available seat can be purchased at a pay-what-you-can price beginning one hour prior to every performance. Simply visit the Box Office to purchase.

For a complete schedule, specific ticket prices, and reservations, call the Dobama Theatre box office at 216-932-3396 or visit here.