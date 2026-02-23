Jeff Richmond to Lead A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Benefit at Renaissance Theatre

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy Award-winning and Tony-nominated composer, director, and producer Jeff Richmond will come together with beloved television and Broadway stars for a benefit production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, all in support of Mansfield's historic Renaissance Theatre.

Leading the cast are Richmond, television favorites Brian Stepanek ("The Suite Life of Zack & Cody"), John Lutz ("30 Rock", Late Night with Seth Myers), and Broadway's Kyle Selig (Mean Girls, "Monster High"). Directed by Richmond, the production is presented in association with Fancy Music Inc., the New York-based company behind the musical DNA of projects including 30 Rock, Mean Girls, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and The Four Seasons.

Winner of 6 Tony awards, Stephen Sondheim's A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is built for nonstop laughs. Mistaken identities, outrageous characters, and physical comedy collide with iconic songs like "Comedy Tonight" and a fast-paced story line about hijinks in ancient Rome, making for a hilarious production that's perfect for both seasoned theatre attendees and those new to Broadway musicals. Performances will run from February 27 to March 1.