THE GREAT GATSBY National Tour is Coming to Playhouse Square

THE GREAT GATSBY is launching a North American tour in January 2026. The tour will officially open at The Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD, from January 31 – February 7, 2026, before roaring on to more than 50 cities, coast-to-coast, including recently announced engagements in Dallas and Cleveland. Additional tour cities and casting will be revealed at a later date.



THE GREAT GATSBY will be part of Playhouse Square’s 2025-2026 KeyBank Broadway Series. Performance dates will be announced soon, and season ticket packages will be available for purchase beginning February 26.



The tour announcement comes right on the heels of the highly anticipated West End and Seoul production announcements and the kickoff of the centennial celebration of the iconic novel, which was originally published in April 1925.



“As we celebrate the centennial of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless story, we couldn't be more thrilled for the next significant chapter of our journey with the upcoming tour. The Great Gatsby has been embraced with such amazing enthusiasm on Broadway, solidifying its place as a true fan favorite. With generations already familiar with the book and movies, I am beyond excited for audiences across the country to be mesmerized by the glitz and glamour of seeing musical theater at its finest,” states producer Chunsoo Shin.



THE GREAT GATSBY is winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Costume Design, winner of the 2024 Broadway.com Audience Choice Award for Favorite New Musical, and winner of nine top awards for BroadwayWorld’s 2024 Theater Fan's Choice awards, including Best Musical.



Award-winning director, Marc Bruni said, “after seeing the way our musical has resonated with audiences and broken box office records at the Broadway Theatre, I’m thrilled to celebrate the centennial of Fitzgerald’s classic novel with a national tour that will allow those around the country to witness the spectacularly opulent work of my collaborators. Now everyone across North America is invited to the party!”



THE GREAT GATSBY features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

Set in the Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life across North American stages, with a grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.



THE GREAT GATSBY features Drama Desk Award-winning scenic & projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III (Spamalot, Tommy at The Kennedy Center), Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho (Anastasia, A Gentleman’s Guide...), sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful, The Book of Mormon), lighting design by Cory Pattak (Spamalot), and hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (The Cher Show, Spongebob Squarepants) & Rachael Geier. Arrangements and Music Supervision are by Jason Howland, Orchestrations are by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg (Jekyll & Hyde), and casting is by Stephen Kopel and Jillian Cimini at C12 Casting (Gutenberg, & Juliet).



The Broadway production of THE GREAT GATSBY began previews at The Broadway Theatre on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, where it continues to thrill audiences and break box office records. The Broadway production followed a record-breaking world-premiere engagement at Paper Mill Playhouse, where it was the highest grossing show in that organization’s history.



THE GREAT GATSBY will make its West End debut at the London Coliseum with previews starting April 11, 2025, and an official opening slated for April 24. Shortly following, a production will debut in Seoul, South Korea with performances beginning in July 2025.



One of the most popular novels of all time, The Great Gatsby is a New York Times and USA Today perennial best seller. It has sold over 30 million copies worldwide since its release in 1925 and continues to sell over 500,000 per year. The novel has been translated into over 42 different languages, and has been adapted into television shows, radio plays, video games, and multiple films – including the blockbuster Baz Luhrmann feature film starring Leonardo DiCaprio.



The North American tour of THE GREAT GATSBY is produced by Chunsoo Shin, OD Company and NETworks Presentations. Mark Shacket and Mimi Intagliata serve as Executive Producers for the production. Worldwide management for THE GREAT GATSBY is handled by Foresight Theatrical.



THE GREAT GATSBY is the sixth show to be announced on Playhouse Square’s 2025-2026 KeyBank Broadway Series. The final title will be announced next month, with season ticket packages available for purchase beginning at 11 a.m. on February 26.

