THE 39 STEPS Will Open The Cassidy Theatre's 2020 Season

The 39 Steps, a comedy adaption by Patrick Barlow based on the Alfred Hitchcock Film and John Buchan Novel, is set to open the 2020 Season at Cassidy Theatre.

Winner of the Olivier Award for Best Comedy of 2007 as well as two Tony Awards in its original Broadway run, The 39 Steps follows Richard Hannay as he travels the lengths of the British Isles to clear his name of murder and expose a nefarious plot masterminded by a secretive group of spies. Chased along the side of a moving train, jumping from bridges, pursued by planes and more along the way, Hannay encounters a cavalcade of crazy characters - over 100 in all - played by just four performers.

Director Louis R. Petrucci says of the production "It's a send up to all things Hitchcock, and takes one of the first films in the "Spy Thriller" genre and makes it one of the finest examples of fourth-wall breaking comedy of the last 20 years." Petrucci is making his directorial debut with the production. The cast features Ian Howard as Hannay, Emily Beck as Annabella/Margaret/Pamela, Corey East as Clown 1, and Steven Schuerger as Clown 2.

The 39 Steps opens Cassidy's 45th full season on February 7th, and runs through February 23rd. Tickets and information are available at www.cassidytheatre.com or by phone at (440) 842 - 4600.





