Summer At The Cleveland Institute of Music Heats Up With Launch Of New 2024 Chamber Music Intensive

The new program, intended for high school, collegiate, and pre-professional string players, will run June 15-23.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Summer at CIM just got a whole lot livelier. 

 

No longer silent after Commencement, CIM's halls in June 2024 will instead ring with the splendid sounds of a new Chamber Music Intensive, or CMI@CIM, announced Monday.

 

The new program, intended for high school, collegiate, and pre-professional string players, will run June 15-23 under the direction of acclaimed chamber musician Todd Phillips and faculty cellist Si-Yan Darren Li, Director of String and Piano Chamber Music. 

 

“We are thrilled to begin this new workshop at CIM, which promises to be an inspired week of great music-making,” said Phillips, a member of CIM's visiting chamber music faculty.

 

Participants in the new intensive will enjoy ample opportunities to perform and train in groups with some of the field's top educators, including special guest artist, violinist Catherine Cho, a violin instructor at The Juilliard School. 

 

All will be assigned a seat in a string quartet or quintet and receive daily coaching from faculty artists leading up to a final concert June 22 in CIM's Mixon Hall. Regular masterclasses will also afford opportunities to play solo repertoire. 

 

In addition, all participants will rehearse and perform in a conductor-less chamber orchestra guided by Phillips, a founding member of the Orion String Quartet and 40-year member of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Phillips also serves on the faculties of the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University and the Manhattan School of Music.

 

Pre-registration for CMI@CIM is open now, and decisions will be announced in early March. To audition, individual candidates must send recorded performances of two solo works in contrasting styles. Pre-formed string quartets are also welcome to apply. Those applicants should send video recordings of two contrasting quartet works. 

 

More information about CMI@CIM, including a fee schedule and the pre-registration form, can be found at the program's website, cim.edu/chambermusicintensive

 

For more information about CIM in general, visit cim.edu

 

The Cleveland Institute of Music empowers the world's most talented classical music students to fulfill their dreams and potential. Its graduates command the most celebrated and revered stages in the world as soloists, leading roles, chamber musicians, and ensemble members; compose meaningful, award-winning new repertoire; produce Grammy Award-winning recordings; and are highly sought-after teaching artists, administrators, and thought leaders. A testament to the excellence of a CIM education, more than half of the members of The Cleveland Orchestra are connected to CIM as members of the faculty, alumni, or both, and CIM alumni occupy hundreds of chairs in major orchestras worldwide. The school's increasingly diverse collegiate and pre-college student bodies benefit from access to world-renowned visiting artists, intensive study with CIM's stellar faculty, and the rich curriculum offered by CIM's partner, Case Western Reserve University. A leader among its peers, CIM is the largest presenter of free performances, masterclasses, and community concerts in the Midwest, hosting hundreds of events each year on campus and at locations regionwide, including Severance Music Center. Explore cim.edu to learn more.




