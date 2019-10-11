SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL National Tour Opens In Cleveland

The North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical celebrated its official tour opening last night in Cleveland, OH at Playhouse Square, following technical rehearsals and tour kickoff performances at RBTL's Auditorium Theater in Rochester, NY.

The musical plays in Cleveland through October 27 and will next travel to the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, CA for an engagement November 5-24. The three actresses that share the role of musical icon Donna Summer, Dan'yelle Williamson as "Diva Donna," Alex Hairston as "Disco Donna" and Olivia Elease Hardy as "Duckling Donna," were presented with bouquets of white roses during Curtain Call and met Mimi Dohler, Donna Summer's daughter.

The cast of SUMMER also includes Steven Grant Douglas as "Bruce Sudano," John Gardiner as "Neil Bogart," and Erick Pinnick as "Andrew Gaines." The ensemble is comprised of Jennifer Byrne, Jay Garcia, Tamrin Goldberg, Cameron Anika Hill, Brooke Lacy, Trish Lindström, Mara Lucas, Jo'Nathan Michael, Dequina Moore, Kyli Rae, Katherine Roarty, Crystal Sha'nae, De'Ja Simone, Sir Brock Warren, Candace J. Washington, Brittany Nicole Williams and Jennifer Wolfe.

SUMMER features a book by Tony Award nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others and is directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. This tour is produced by the Dodgers and Tommy Mottola.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

For more information visit www.TheDonnaSummerMusical.com





