Review: NOISES OFF at Great Lakes Theater Festival

As I stood outside the Hanna Theatre, after seeing a matinee performance of NOISES OFF, the women to one-side were overheard saying, “That was the funniest thing I’ve ever seen.” Her companion looked askance and groaned, “That was stupid!” I’m sure the interactions on their ride home would have been an interesting experience to overhear.



Yes, Michael Frayn’s NOISES OFF is that kind of script.



Two aspects are important in understanding why people often react diametrically to the play. First is that it is a British farce. It is not intended to carry a social message. It is not a Shakespeare drama or tragedy. It is, aimed to delight. It is not meant to teach history or expand knowledge. It is British low comedy, “humour” intended to probe improbable situations, in the vein of Monty Python and Joe Orton. It is trouser-dropping and door-slamming with a vengeance.



Secondly, it is British farce. It leaves no prate-fall, tumble down the staircase, repeated ridiculousness after repeated ridiculousness unturned. The British know how to do create the right pictures in subtle, laugh-with me, not at me ways. It is as natural to them as Borscht-belt comedy is to Jewish entertainers or musicals are to Americans. There is a way to do it! Unfortunately, Americans generally over-do British farces.



I’ve seen this script produced three times. First, in London, where I literally left the theatre with sore stomach muscles from having laughed so hard. Its West End production was dubbed, “the funniest farce ever written." Yes, the Brits know their farce and do it well.



Second time was on Broadway, where I found the American premiere lacking subtlety, as did some of the other reviewers. The next was a Canadian production, where those lovely people up north, where the Brits live in exile, can pull of the Limey timing. And, now the GLFT version.



In the Great Lakes production of NOISES OFF there is nothing natural or subtle about the staging. The schticks are obvious, not natural.



Director Christopher Liam Moore has his cast well-primed to get the laughs. Every slap, door slam, tumble down the stairs is choreographed. None of it just happens naturally. All the gimmicks are groomed. The result is laughing by those willing to be told, “laugh,” and they do as they are told. Others, who see through the manipulations, are not taken in.



So, what’s the farcical epic about?



Act One is set at the technical rehearsal at the (fictional) Grand Theatre in the English hinterlands. It is very late on the night before the first performance and the cast is hopelessly unready. Baffled by entrances and exits, missed cues, missed lines, and bothersome props, including several plates of sardines, they drive Lloyd, their director, into a seething rage.



Act Two shows a Wednesday matinée performance one month later at the Theatre Royal in another Brit village. In this act, the play is seen from backstage, providing a view of romantic rivalries, lovers' tiffs and personal quarrels that lead to offstage shenanigans, onstage bedlam and an occasional attack with a fire axe.



Act Three depicts a performance near the end of the ten-week run. Relationships between the cast have soured considerably, the set is breaking down and props are winding up in the wrong hands, on the floor. The actors remain determined at all costs to cover up the mounting chaos, but it is not long before the plot has to be abandoned entirely and the characters are obliged to ad-lib towards the chaotic final curtain.



The GLTF cast works very hard. They must be totally exhausted following each performance, especially Jeffrey C. Hawkins (Gary) who spends his time madly running around the stage, slamming doors and falling down the steps.



Nick Steen (Frederick) plays the dumb leading man with an air of confusion, looking handsome while, wiping up red stage goo from his many bloody noses.



Jennifer Joplin (Dotty) proves she is queen of misplaced sardines, David Anthony Smith spends his time in a mad search for booze, while Kinza Surani (Brooke) shows off her curves while appearing mainly in her undies.



Topher Embrey displays frustration as the frustrated Director, Lloyd who tries to balance love affairs with two members of the company and reign-in the chaos.

Zoe Lewis-McLean (Poppy) and Domonique Champion (Tim) help in putting out emotional and theoretical pandemonium.



Jeff Hermann’s dual sided set is a creative masterpiece. Jason Lynch’s lighting and Patrick John Kieran’s sounds aid in highlighting the turmoil.



CAPSULE JUDGMENT: The GLFT proves the old saying in theatre that performing drama is easy but doing farce is hard. At the end of the performance, half the audience was on its feet cheering, while the rest were in the aisles running for the exits. Didn’t hate it, but I was caught in the stampede.



NOISES OFF runs through May 18, 2025. For tickets go to greatlakestheater.org or call 216-241-6000