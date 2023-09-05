REVERIE ORACLE Comes to Cleveland Public Theatre This Month

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) presents the World Premiere of Reverie Oracle conceived and directed by Raymond Bobgan.

What do you get when you combine performance art, an art exhibit, and an oracle? The answer is Reverie Oracle, Cleveland Public Theatre Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan’s newest theatrical experience that is an improvisation of song, movement, poetry, and yes, flying. A highly immersive experience, patrons may walk through the “gallery” for a few minutes or stop longer to watch the oracle unfold. Patrons may come and go as they please from 7pm to 10pm. The event is free to the public, and while no tickets are required, donations are suggested.

“Dreams reveal so much about who we are. Reverie Oracle is a collective dream of performers, who are engaged in a rigorous game where imaginary landscapes are embodied, poetry is given voice, and songs are shared.“― Raymond Bobgan

Ensemble: Hosea Billingsley, Katie Boissoneault, Jordan Ficyk, Kynnedy, Brooke Lynlee, Colleen McCaughey, Martinique Mims, Zyrece Montgomery, Nnamdi Okpala, Kat Shy, Kalindi Stockton, Alija Toles, Anastasía Urozhaeva, Eric Wloszek.

CREATIVE PRODUCTION TEAM

Producer: Raymond Bobgan

Line Producer: Anastasía Urozhaeva

Technical Director: Joshua Smith

Stage Manager: Angela Warholic

Lighting Designer: Benjamin Gantose

Reverie Oracle is free and open to the public from 7pm to 10pm Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, 2023, in CPT’s Gordon Square Theatre located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44102. Tickets are not required; however, donations are suggested. Click Here for COVID-19 Safety Protocols.