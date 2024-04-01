R.E.S.P.E.C.T. & STOMP Join 24-25 Broadway in Toledo Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Season Add-On productions will join the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series. STOMP, the international percussion sensation, and R.E.S.P.E.C.T., the electrifying tribute to Aretha Franklin, will join the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series alongside the previously announced engagements of CHICAGO, BEETLEJUICE, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, CLUE, and LES MISÉRABLES.

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInToledo.com. Tickets to STOMP and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. are available exclusively to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year.For priority offers, updates and news, please join our email list at BroadwayInToledo.com.

The complete five-show Season Membership package plus add-ons are listed below.

FIVE-SHOW SERIES:

CHICAGO, Jan. 23–26, 2025

BEETLEJUICE, Feb. 25–March 2, 2025

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, April 3–6, 2025

CLUE, May 6–11, 2025

LES MISÉRABLES, June 3–8, 2025

SEASON ADD-ONS:

STOMP, March 22–23, 2025

R.E.S.P.E.C.T., April 15, 2025

Information about each Season Add-On production can be found below.

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 22–23, 2025

Stranahan Theater

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, “If you haven’t seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. (SEASON ADD-ON)

April 15, 2025

Stranahan Theater

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. This concert experience takes audiences on a journey of love, tragedy, courage, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman,” “Think,” “I Knew You Were Waiting for Me,” “Chain of Fools,” “Respect,” and many more. You’ll be out of your seat and dancing in the aisles as you lose yourself in the music that inspired a generation.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInToledo.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Photo credit: Julia Drummond