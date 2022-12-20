Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Playhouse Square to Present Concerts, Special Events and More in January

The schedule features Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, Flanaganâ€™s WakeÂ and more.

Dec. 20, 2022 Â 
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this January, spanning music and theatrical performances and more.

Visit playhousesquare.org for the most updated schedule, as events are always being added.

Music/Concerts:

January 22 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre

Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular


Special Events:

January 13 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

Secret of the Whales: National Geographic Live! Brian Skerry

Theatrical:

January 6-April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace

Flanagan's Wake

For Schools

Streaming On Demand January 16-February 3

Havana Hop

January 30-February 1, 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre

North

The largest performing arts center in the country outside of New York, the not-for-profitâ€¯Playhouse Squareâ€¯is Northeast Ohio's destination for Broadway and more great entertainment. Playhouse Square is a champion of arts education and downtown Cleveland, and proud to be the home of Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.



12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Rubber City Theatre Lead Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Rubber City Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Synetics BEAUTY & THE BEAST Takes The Stage Spring 2023; WAR OF THE WORLD Postponed Photo
Synetic's BEAUTY & THE BEAST Takes The Stage Spring 2023; WAR OF THE WORLD Postponed
Synetic Theater will present a magical, darkly Gothic production of Beauty and the Beast, March 3â€“April 2, 2023.
Cleveland Institute of Music Elects Titus Underwood to Board of Trustees Photo
Cleveland Institute of Music Elects Titus Underwood to Board of Trustees
At the 2022 annual meeting of its governing body, CIM elected oboistÂ Titus UnderwoodÂ (BM â€™08, Mack) as an ex-officio Trustee, along with four other distinguished members of the community, including another alumnus and a current student.Â 
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023 Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Playhouse Square in 2023
Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ®Â Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Playhouse Square from January 31 â€“ February 19, 2023 as part of the 2022-23 KeyBank Broadway Series.

