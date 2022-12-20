Playhouse Square to Present Concerts, Special Events and More in January
The schedule features Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular, Flanaganâ€™s WakeÂ and more.
Playhouse Square will welcome unique shows to its stages this January, spanning music and theatrical performances and more.
Music/Concerts:
January 22 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ KeyBank State Theatre
Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular
Special Events:
January 13 at 7:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
Secret of the Whales: National Geographic Live! Brian Skerry
Theatrical:
January 6-April 29, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. â”‚ Connor Palace
Flanagan's Wake
For Schools
Streaming On Demand January 16-February 3
Havana Hop
January 30-February 1, 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. â”‚ Mimi Ohio Theatre
North
