Playhouse Square Announces Holiday Concerts

Pure Yanni - Piano & Intimate Conversation

YANNI's up-close-and-personal "Pure Yanni" tour lands at Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre Dec. 3 at 8 pm. One of the most celebrated composers and multi-gold and platinum-selling artists of our time will give fans an intimate look at his songs, his writing process and his inspirations with Pure Yanni. The show presents Yanni and his music in its purest form, on the piano and spotlight his understanding and interaction with different cultures as well as his experience planning and performing in mega shows in some of the most revered places on earth. His concert will be up-close and personal and include a live Q&A with the audience. No two evenings of this concert are ever alike.

YANNI is a multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and performer whose concerts have brought hundreds of millions of fans and fellow world citizens together, with over two billion more experiencing the magic of his music through television broadcasts worldwide. YANNI's iconic performances include the Acropolis in Greece, the Taj Mahal in India, New York City's Radio City Music Hall, performing inside the Kremlin in Russia, festival events at Tunisia's Roman Theatre of Carthage and Lebanon's ancient city of Byblos, and an historic concert beneath the world's tallest skyscraper, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, The Great Pyramids of Egypt and have crossed countless borders and resonated with billions of people across the globe. He has been awarded more than 40 platinum and gold albums worldwide and has sold more than 25 million albums globally. YANNI is also well known for his humanitarian efforts and travels throughout the world where he continues to support children, music and education in the countries he visits.

Tickets: $85, $75, $65 & $45

CIRQUE MUSICA presents HOLIDAY WISHES

A FULL-SENSORY CIRCUS EXPERIENCE WITH A SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA!

CIRQUE MUSICA presents Holiday Wishes performs Dec. 5 at 7 pm in the KeyBank State Theatre, blending the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a full symphony orchestra. Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family, featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with favorite holiday hits songs.

Tickets: $85, $65, $50, $40 & $20 (VIP tickets: $175.)

AWARD-WINNING SATIRIST/AUTHOR ANDY BOROWITZ

Best-selling author, award-winning comedian, PBS series Retro Report star and the man The Plain Dealer calls "one of the top Cleveland celebrities of all time"...Shaker Height High grad ANDY BOROWITZ...is back home for just one performance! The KeyBank State Theatre hosts Andy December 7 at 8 pm. Andy's hilarious Make America Not Embarrassing Again tour has been selling out coast to coast with satire that has made his "Borowitz Report" one of the most popular features of The New Yorker magazine! CBS Sunday Morning says Andy is "one of the funniest people in America."

Tickets: $150, $55, $45, $40 & $35





