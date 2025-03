Photos: TWELTH NIGHT at Great Lakes Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has released productions photos for Shakespeare’s delightful romantic comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner^. See below for the photos. Performances run through April 6.

The cast includes Theo Allyn*, Dar’Jon Marquise Bentley, Jeremy Gallardo*, Nic Scott Hermick*, Grayson Heyl*, Jessie Cope Miller*, James Alexander Rankin*, Evan Stevens*, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera*, Joe Wegner* and Boe Wank*.

The creative team for Twelfth Night includes Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Costume Designer Mieka van der Ploeg; Sound Designer and Composer Matthew Webb; Wig & Hair Designer Caitie Martin; Movement Director Jaclyn Miller^; Fight Director Nick Steen.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

