Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater

The production runs through March 5.

Feb. 12, 2023  

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has released production photos for its production of Jane Austen's classic, Sense and Sensibility, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square through March 5, 2023. GLT's Associate Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, and Artistic Associate, Jaclyn Miller, will co-direct this production.

Check out the photos below!

Elinor and Marianne Dashwood find themselves in quite the predicament after the sudden death of their father brings a loss of fortune and leaves them socially vulnerable. This playful adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen's beloved novel gives a fresh female voice to 18th-century England. Exuberant and inventive, this production is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Patrons select from various seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. In addition, GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences, such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$89, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224431®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playhousesquare.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Hanako Walrath, Laura Welsh Berg, Nick Steen, M.A. Taylor, and Vilma Silva

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
M.A. Taylor, Laura Welsh Berg, Vilma Silvar, Nick Steen, and Hanako Walrath

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Joe Wegner and Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering, Vilma Silva, Hanako Walrath, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Hanako Walrath and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Hanako Walrath, Laura Welsh Berg, Nick Steen, and Vilma Silva, Joe Wegner, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Ángela Utrera, Laura Welsh Berg, Maggie Kettering, and Nick Steen

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
M.A. Taylor, Vilma Silva, Laura Welsh Berg, Hanako Walrath, Nick Steen, Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Joe Wegner, Hanako Walrath, and Vilma Silva

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Joe Wegner and Nick Steen

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Ángela Utrera, Laura Welsh Berg, Maggie Kettering, Joe Wegner, Nick Steen, and Hanako Walrath

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering, Ángela Utrera, M.A. Taylor, and Laura Welsh Berg

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Nick Steen, Maggie Kettering, Laura Welsh Berg, and M.A. Taylor

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Vilma Silva, Hanako Walrath, Maggie Kettering, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Nick Steen, Maggie Kettering, Hanako Walrath, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Joe Wegner, Hanako Walrath, and Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Vilma Silva, Laura Welsh Berg, Maggie Kettering, Joe Wegner, and Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Laura Welsh Berg, Hanako Walrath, Maggie Kettering, Joe Wegner, Ángela Utrera, and Vilma Silva

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
M.A. Taylor, Laura Welsh Berg, Hanako Walrath, Nick Steen, Vilma Silva, Ángela Utrera, Joe Wegner, and Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering and Joe Wegner

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Ángela Utrera

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Nick Steen, Ángela Utrera, M.A. Taylor, and Joe Wegner

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Maggie Kettering and Joe Wegner

Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater
Hanako Walrath, Vilma Silva, Maggie Kettering, Ángela Utrera, and Joe Wegner




Cleveland Orchestra Announces Classical Concerts For 2023 Blossom Music Festival Photo
Cleveland Orchestra Announces Classical Concerts For 2023 Blossom Music Festival
The Cleveland Orchestra has announced its full lineup of classical music concerts for its 2023 Blossom Music Festival. The festival, located at Blossom Music Center in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, runs from July 1 to September 9, and features 24 concerts. 
DIsneys ALADDIN Comes To Playhouse Square, March 8- 12 Photo
DIsney's ALADDIN Comes To Playhouse Square, March 8- 12
Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Playhouse Square have announced casting for the Cleveland engagement of Disney's Aladdin.
Beck Center For The Arts Presents 78th Rotary Club Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Student Photo
Beck Center For The Arts Presents 78th Rotary Club Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Student Competition
​​​​​​​Beck Center for the Arts will present the Annual Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts contests once again. This is the 78th year of this competition, and Beck Center has been the lead collaborative partner for over 25 years.
Four Northeast Ohio Elementary Schools Launch First Musical Performances Through The Disne Photo
Four Northeast Ohio Elementary Schools Launch First Musical Performances Through The Disney Musicals In Schools Program
The students and staffs of four local elementary schools will take to the stage and produce their first musical theater performance this year with the help of Playhouse Square and the Disney Musicals in Schools program presented by Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

More Hot Stories For You


DIsney's ALADDIN Comes To Playhouse Square, March 8- 12DIsney's ALADDIN Comes To Playhouse Square, March 8- 12
February 8, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Playhouse Square have announced casting for the Cleveland engagement of Disney's Aladdin.
Beck Center For The Arts Presents 78th Rotary Club Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Student CompetitionBeck Center For The Arts Presents 78th Rotary Club Speech, Music, and Visual Arts Student Competition
February 7, 2023

​​​​​​​Beck Center for the Arts will present the Annual Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River Speech, Music, and Visual Arts contests once again. This is the 78th year of this competition, and Beck Center has been the lead collaborative partner for over 25 years.
Four Northeast Ohio Elementary Schools Launch First Musical Performances Through The Disney Musicals In Schools ProgramFour Northeast Ohio Elementary Schools Launch First Musical Performances Through The Disney Musicals In Schools Program
February 6, 2023

The students and staffs of four local elementary schools will take to the stage and produce their first musical theater performance this year with the help of Playhouse Square and the Disney Musicals in Schools program presented by Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
RIVERDANCE Is Coming To Playhouse Square, March 3-5RIVERDANCE Is Coming To Playhouse Square, March 3-5
February 2, 2023

Abhann Productions has announced that the 25th anniversary production of Riverdance will continue its critically acclaimed tour with a stop at Playhouse Square March 3 – 5 as a Huntington Bank Featured Performance at Playhouse Square.
Rock Entertainment Group's Nic Barlage is CPT's PAN HonoreeRock Entertainment Group's Nic Barlage is CPT's PAN Honoree
February 2, 2023

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) Executive Artistic Director Raymond Bobgan presents Pandemonium 2023—CPT's annual benefit and theatrical spectacular—on Saturday, September 9, 2023, which will honor Nic Barlage CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, which includes the Cleveland Cavaliers.
share