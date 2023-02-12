Photos: First Look at SENSE AND SENSIBILITY at Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) has released production photos for its production of Jane Austen's classic, Sense and Sensibility, performing in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square through March 5, 2023. GLT's Associate Artistic Director, Sara Bruner, and Artistic Associate, Jaclyn Miller, will co-direct this production.

Elinor and Marianne Dashwood find themselves in quite the predicament after the sudden death of their father brings a loss of fortune and leaves them socially vulnerable. This playful adaptation by Kate Hamill of Jane Austen's beloved novel gives a fresh female voice to 18th-century England. Exuberant and inventive, this production is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

Audiences will experience this exhilarating production in an intimate theater setting. Great Lakes Theater's award-winning home at the Hanna Theatre features a visionary "Great Room" inspired design that integrates the artist and audience experience into a unified environment. Patrons select from various seating opportunities, including traditional theater seats, club chairs, lounge/bar seats, banquette couches, and private box seating. Arranged in an intimate 550-seat thrust configuration where the audience surrounds the stage, no seat is further than 13 rows from the performance.

Great Lakes Theater continues to afford patrons extraordinary access to its artists and production process at every Hanna Theatre performance. The doors of the Hanna always open sixty minutes before each performance, granting patrons an opportunity to observe the complete pre-show preparation process of GLT's actors and technical staff. In addition, GLT conducts elements traditionally hidden from audiences, such as stage combat rehearsals, dance calls, prop/scenic pre-sets, technical cue rehearsals, and actor warm-ups in full view of patrons, offering GLT audiences an unprecedented glimpse into the theatrical process.

Single performance tickets range in price from $20-$89, with $15 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224431®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playhousesquare.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.

Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power, and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming impacts over 100,000 adults and students annually.