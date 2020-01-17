Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Cleveland Public Theatre's AND THEN WE MET...

Cleveland Public Theatre (CPT) will present Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's مسرح كليفلاند العربي world premiere production وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... onstage February 13 through 16, 2020.

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, doors open at 6:45pm and the show begins promptly at 7:30pm. On Sunday, doors open at 2:15pm, and the show begins promptly at 3:00pm.

Four strangers from remarkably different backgrounds come together and their lives are changed. وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... celebrates the power of overcoming prejudice and the struggle to balance responsibilities to family, country, religion, and to ourselves. Performing their own personal stories, Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi مسرح كليفلاند العربي is a Cleveland Public Theatre program created by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities. The ensemble of artists is open to all people who share a heritage from Arabic-speaking cultures and a curiosity and passion for theatre. This play is bilingual, presented in English and Arabic with subtitles.

وبعدها التقينا And Then We Met... will take place Thursday, February 13 through Sunday, February 16, 2020. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, doors open at 6:45pm and the show begins promptly at 7:30pm. On Sunday, doors open at 2:15pm, and the show begins promptly at 3:00pm. The event takes place at Cleveland Public Theatre, 6415 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, located in the heart of the Gordon Square Arts District.

Tickets are $12 on Thursday and Sunday, and $18 on Friday and Saturday. Students/Seniors receive $3 off on Fridays and Saturdays.

PURCHASE TICKETS at www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216.631.2727 ext. 501. Group discounts are available-call the Box Office to inquire. (Reserve early! - CPT never charges any ticket fees, ever.)

Photo Credit: Steve Wagner



Haneen Yehya & Ahmed Kadous

Ahmed Kadous, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, & Ahlem Zaaeed

Abbas Alhilali & Ensemble members of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi

Issam Boudiab, Hussein Ghareeb, Ahmed Kadous, Ebaa Boudiab, Ahlem Zaaeed, Haneen Yehya, & Jamal Julia Boudiab. Photo by Steve Wagner

Ensemble members of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi and guests

Ensemble members of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi and guests

Raymond Bobgan, Issam Boudiab, & Ahmed Kadous

Issam Boudiab, Ebaa Boudiab, & Ahmed Kadous





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories

More Hot Stories For You