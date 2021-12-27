Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards; Mercury Theatre's AMELIE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Trish Hostetler - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 58%

Kevin Lambes - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 30%

Aubrie Morrison - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 12%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 71%

Jasen J. Smith - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 29%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Pierre Brault - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 40%

Ryan Bergeron - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 31%

Jordan Cooper - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 12%

Melanie YC Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Brint Learned - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 2%

Brint Learned - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

Joe Asente - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 53%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 34%

Sandy Kosovich Peck - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Tim Anderson & Ryan Bergeron - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 76%

Tony Sias - GREENWOOD: AN AMERICAN DREAM DESTORYED - Karamu House 12%

Marc C Howard - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 10%

James Clements - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paul Hurley - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALM - Kent State University 49%

Tim Anderson - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 34%

Vic DeAngelo - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 7%

Andrew Rothman - MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSERY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 6%

Joe Asente - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Katherine Guanche - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Jarrett - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 45%

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 35%

Jack Anthony-Ina - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 12%

Frankie Castrovillari - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 8%

Best Musical

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 62%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 17%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 14%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 7%

Best Performer In A Musical

Gracie Keener - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 39%

Peggy Newton - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 18%

Andrew Keller - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 11%

Anthony Woods-Mitchell - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Danny Simpson - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 4%

Heather Placko - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 4%

Roxana Bell - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 4%

Tara Corkery - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 4%

Amir Smith - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 3%

Eric Fancher - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - French Creek Theatre 3%

Natalina Kazimir - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 2%

Emily Stack - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

Ryan Ciriaco - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 1%

Haley Gagnon - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

JJ Luster - DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 1%

Ty Hanes - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 0

Best Performer In A Play

Casey Casimir - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 36%

Elliot Lockshine - TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 22%

Claudia Lillibridge - HOLMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 18%

Sharyn Zeppo - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 18%

Susan Cohen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Fine Arts Association of Willoughby 7%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kyla Burks - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 41%

James Newton - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 35%

Abbey Brinkhoff - A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 8%

Annette Fernandez - WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 8%

Riley Burke - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 4%

Will Ellis - A KILLER PARTY - The Millennial Theatre Company 3%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Isabella Torres - SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REALMS - Kent State University 92%

Derya Celikkol - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 3%

Tine Shepard - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 3%

Sam Hood Adrain - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 2%

Ana Cristina Da Silva - BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 1%

Best Play

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 46%

HOLMES & WATSON - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 43%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 11%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 61%

TRUE WEST - Frantic Theatre Company 23%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Hathaway Brown Theater Institute 8%

ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Rabbit Run Theater 6%

DADDY LONG LEGS - Rabbit Run Theater 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

David McQuillen - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 41%

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 37%

Richard Morris, Jr. - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 11%

Frankie Castrovillari - SPAMALOT - Cassidy Theatre 5%

Frankie Castrovillari - ORDINARY DAYS - Cassidy Theatre 4%

Frankie Castrovillari - MATT'S FIRST REAL THANKSGIVING - Cassidy Theatre 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tim Anderson - INTO THE WOODS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 75%

Christopher Pepe - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 25%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

I'M GONNA SPEND MY TIME THIS WAY - JAMES NEWTON SENIOR CABARET - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 64%

KINKY BOOTS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 18%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 8%

LEAP OF FAITH - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

ORDINARY DAYS - VIRTUAL CABARET - Weathervane Playhouse 5%

Best Streaming Musical

A KILLER PARTY - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 86%

WORKING A MUSICAL - Geauga Center of the Arts 14%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS VIRTUAL REAMS - Kent State University 87%

MURDER BY THE FALLS: NURSEY CRIMES - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 8%

BEAUTY FREAK - BorderLight Festival 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Benson Anderson - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 39%

Mike Pressimone - AMELIE - Mercury Theatre Company 22%

Jordan Potter - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 17%

Adrian Go - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 13%

Peter Kolodziej - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 6%

Robert Phillips-Brown - KINKY BOOTS - Weathervane Playhouse 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - Weathervane Playhouse 34%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - The Millennial Theatre Company 30%

NEWSIES - Weathervane Playhouse 24%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse 11%