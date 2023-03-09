Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In Akron

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Mar. 09, 2023  

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Comes To E.J. Thomas Hall In Akron

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall on the University of Akron campus Monday, April 10 - Tuesday, April 11 as part of the 2022-23 Broadway in Akron series. Tickets are on sale now for the 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Emma Cook, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, L'Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and it's continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2022-2023 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will play Monday, April 10 - Tuesday, April 11 at E.J. Thomas Hall on the campus of The University of Akron. Show times are Monday-Tuesday at 7:30PM. Tickets for all performances are available at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is part of the Broadway in Akron series at E.J. Thomas Hall.

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com




Review: ALADDIN at Connor Palace, Cleveland Photo
Review: ALADDIN at Connor Palace, Cleveland
What did our critic think of ALADDIN (TOURING PRODUCTION) at Connor Palace (Cleveland)? Disney, whether it's their theme parks, cruises or Broadway-style shows, has a special approach that excites kids as well as adults.
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Lead SAVOR AFTER HOURS Photo
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Lead SAVOR AFTER HOURS
Sip, Sip, Hooray!  SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensations, brothers and heartthrobs Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing with the Stars,” will debut this summer at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House.
Playhouse On The Square Hosts Spring Networking Event Photo
Playhouse On The Square Hosts Spring Networking Event
Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will host its next quarterly networking event for young professionals in partnership with the Germantown Chamber of Commerce Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 
Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns For Summer 2023 Photo
Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns For Summer 2023
Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer three summer sessions for students ages 5 - 17 years old at Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory 2023. Learn more about how to register here!

More Hot Stories For You


Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Lead SAVOR AFTER HOURSMaks and Val Chmerkovskiy From DANCING WITH THE STARS Will Lead SAVOR AFTER HOURS
March 8, 2023

Sip, Sip, Hooray!  SAVOR After Hours, starring dance sensations, brothers and heartthrobs Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing with the Stars,” will debut this summer at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House.
Playhouse On The Square Hosts Spring Networking EventPlayhouse On The Square Hosts Spring Networking Event
March 8, 2023

Playhouse the Square, the Mid-South's largest professional live theatre company, will host its next quarterly networking event for young professionals in partnership with the Germantown Chamber of Commerce Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm. 
Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns For Summer 2023Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory Returns For Summer 2023
March 8, 2023

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. will offer three summer sessions for students ages 5 - 17 years old at Summer Youth Theatre Conservatory 2023. Learn more about how to register here!
Playhouse Square Announces SIX THE MUSICAL Ticket On Sale At Connor PalacePlayhouse Square Announces SIX THE MUSICAL Ticket On Sale At Connor Palace
March 3, 2023

Playhouse Square has announced that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Monday, March 6 for 40 performances from August 8 to September 10 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square. 
The Cleveland Orchestra Announces $7 Million From Jane B. Nord and The Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund For Student Education ConcertsThe Cleveland Orchestra Announces $7 Million From Jane B. Nord and The Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund For Student Education Concerts
March 3, 2023

The Cleveland Orchestra announced a $7 million commitment from Jane B. Nord and the Eric and Jane Nord Family Fund to fund in perpetuity the Jane B. and Eric T. Nord Education Concerts at Severance Music Center and transportation subsidies for students.
share