IDAGIO And The Cleveland Orchestra Announce Collaboration & Launch Of Global Concert Hall Streams

IDAGIO, the world's leading audio and video classical streaming platform, announces today a new collaboration with The Cleveland Orchestra, beginning with the launch of twelve streamed events in the Global Concert Hall.

The programs feature acclaimed conductors and soloists, including The Cleveland Orchestra's music director Franz Welser-Möst; pianists Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, and Marc-André Hamelin; and harpist Yolanda Kondonassis. Tickets and more information for the events, spotlighted as part of IDAGIO's "Great Orchestras in the Global Concert Hall," are available at GlobalConcertHall.com.

"Today's digital world requires a digital vision: to fully utilize the power of technology to deepen the audience's experience and create an online community of symphonic music and Cleveland Orchestra lovers. With our In Focus digital concert series, we envision a space where a community of curious individuals can connect around great music and storytelling; where they can discover new works and artists or revisit favorite performances, said André Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra.

"We are proud to partner with the internationally renowned, leading streaming app for high-quality classical music, IDAGIO. Recently, we've come to consider The Cleveland Orchestra, among its many traits, as a digital content creator. To that end, with music director Franz Welser-Möst, in 2020 The Cleveland Orchestra launched Adella and our flagship series of broadcasts, In Focus . The music we make, the ways in which we make it, and the thoughts and conversations that infuse everything we do, is all dynamic content. The Mandel Foundation's extraordinary gift, for which we are incredibly grateful, is integral to helping us realize our bold digital strategy. Music has a unique ability to comfort, to move, to surprise, and to inspire us. That power allows us to meet our audiences wherever they are: Severance or Blossom Music Centers, Miami, on tour around the world, or online."

From Till Janczukowicz, IDAGIO's Founder & CEO: "With the exponential development of technology and its ever-faster adoption by audiences, meaningful online activities are becoming increasingly important for artists, orchestras, and other performing arts organizations. It is truly a pleasure for IDAGIO to collaborate with The Cleveland Orchestra in this respect, one of the world's finest and most iconic ensembles, and to expand their digital footprint on an international level.

United by the permanent pursuit of excellence, we share the same vision, and I am looking forward to our collective future that will generate unique experiences for music lovers across the globe - based on the artistic and technological excellence of our organizations."

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA - GLOBAL CONCERT HALL SCHEDULE