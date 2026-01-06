Ohio Contemporary Ballet Hosts Trio of Choreographers for 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ohio Contemporary Ballet has announced a season defined by bold artistry and contemporary innovation. Throughout January and February, the company will host three distinguished choreographers—Nycole Ray, Avree Walker, and Gordon Peirce Schmidt—in its Cleveland studios. Each artist brings a unique vision, ranging from evocative storytelling to fluid, dynamic movement, reinforcing the company's commitment to pushing the boundaries of 21st-century ballet.

Nycole Ray (Restaging)

In studio January 12-16, 2026

Nycole Ray arrives in the studio first, from January 12-16, to restage her captivating work, Opaque. Originally created for Dallas Black Dance Theatre: Encore!, this full-company piece explores themes of transparency and hidden depths. The choreography features dramatic movement and long, flowing black skirts that create a sculptural visual effect, giving the illusion of dancers gliding weightlessly. Dr. Margaret Carlson, Producing Artistic Director, selected the piece after viewing it at the International Association of Blacks in Dance Festival in Pittsburgh. Carlson noted she was immediately captivated by the work's stunning artistry and unique visual dimension. Ray brings decades of experience, having served as Artistic Director of DBDT: Encore! for 15 years.

Avree Walker (Commission)

In studio January 19-23, 2026

Following Ray, Avree Walker joins the company from January 19-23 to create a newly commissioned work. Walker is celebrated for a signature style that blends fluidity and precision across diverse dance forms. For this collaboration, he envisions an uplifting piece that combines contemporary techniques with compelling narratives. This partnership began after Tommie Waheed-Evans introduced Walker to Carlson at last year’s IABD Festival. Walker currently serves as the Artistic Director of the City of Las Vegas Live Arts Institute and has an extensive performance background including tours with the Las Vegas Contemporary Dance Theatre.

Gordon Peirce Schmidt (Commission)

In studio February 2-22, 2026

The final residency features Gordon Peirce Schmidt from February 2-22. Schmidt is crafting a new ballet set to Leoš Janáček’s 1. X. 1905. This intensely emotional piano composition was originally written as a protest to a tragic political event in Brno. Schmidt aims to embody the raw human expression and underlying motivations of the score rather than narrating the story literally. Generously sponsored by Eric and Marian Klieber, the premiere will feature live accompaniment by a Piano Cleveland competition winner. Schmidt is a renowned choreographer with over 60 works in his repertoire and previously led the Grand Rapids Ballet Company.



Audiences can experience these works this season. The pieces by Ray and Walker will premiere at Ballet Unbound at EJ Thomas Hall on February 28, 2026. Schmidt’s new creation will debut at Ballet Unbound at Playhouse Square on March 28, 2026, sharing the program with the other featured works and Paul Taylor’s iconic Airs.

