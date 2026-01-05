Oberlin College and Conservatory Music Theater to Present SPRING AWAKENING

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beck Center for the Arts will present its first annual collaboration through the production of Spring Awakening with Oberlin College and Conservatory Music Theater Program.

Now in its 20th anniversary, this piece won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. From its beginning the play, and now the musical, have held audiences tight in its fist.

First written in late 1890 and spring of 1891, German playwright Frank Wekekind's piece, set in the late 19th century, was later adapted into a popular rock musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater. That work premiered on Broadway in 2006.

Victoria Bussert, head of the Oberlin program shared, “Oberlin Music Theater is thrilled to join with Beck Center for our first annual collaboration, Spring Awakening. Spring Awakening matters in 2026 because it gives young people a voice in a world that still struggles to listen — using music, dance and honest portrayals to spark empathy, dialogue and courage at exactly the moment they're most needed.”

Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. For more information on the 2025-2026 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org.

Spring Awakening produced in collaboration with Oberlin College and Conservatory Music Theater Program, books and lyrics were written by Steve Sater, music by Duncan Sheik, based on the play by Frank Wedekind. Directed by Victoria Bussert, musical direction by Matthew Webb, and choreography by Lauren Marousek, will be performed in Senney Theater, February 13 to March 1, 2026, with added Wednesdays February 18, and February 25, 2026 and Thursdays on February 19 and 26, 2026. Presented in arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Young lovers must struggle against all odds to build a world together in this electrifying fusion of morality hitting up against passion in a pop rock score that exhilarates audiences like no other musical. How did you play your hand when adults held all the cards?