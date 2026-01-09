THE HEART OF ROBIN HOOD Comes to Great Lakes Theater

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Lakes Theater will present David Farr's The Heart of Robin Hood, running February 6 – 22, 2026, in the Hanna Theatre at Playhouse Square. Commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company, Farr's captivating retelling of this legend has charmed audiences worldwide since its debut in 2011. Directed by Jaclyn Miller^, this production is brimming with daring feats, electrifying action, wit, music and a hint of romance, taking the audience on a journey to remember.

“Great stories often center on a hero, but what if that hero isn't the person you expect?” says Jaclyn Miller, Director. “The Heart of Robin Hood challenges our ideas of heroism, loyalty, principles and goodness, while embracing everything that makes this legendary tale so timeless: the selfless fight for justice and peace. It's been a joy to bring this bold retelling to the stage, and I invite you to join us to experience how even Robin Hood himself is changed.”

Prepare for an exhilarating adventure as this gallant reimagining of the legendary tale takes you deep into Sherwood Forest, where the infamous Robin Hood and his band of outlaws navigate the fine line between rebellion and responsibility. With Prince John's sinister grip tightening and tensions rising, the courageous Marion steps forward to inspire unity, challenge Robin's choices and encourage the fight for a better future. Be immersed in this compelling saga at our intimate Hanna Theatre, mere feet from the action and adventure onstage. People of all ages will enjoy this thrilling show, but we do recommend it for ages 10 and up due to time-period-specific violence.

Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and exciting debut artists, the cast includes Kelsey Angel Baehrens*, Casey Casimir*, Jonathan Contreras*, Jeffrey C. Hawkins*, Gabi Ilg, Jessie Cope Miller*, Avery Lamar Pope*, Sophia Ruiz, Nick Steen*, Evan Stevens*, Gabriel Subervi, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera and Joe Wegner. The creative team features Scenic Designer Courtney O'Neill; Costume Designer Esther M. Haberlen; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Sound Designer Paul James Prendergast; Dialect Coach Jeffrey C. Hawkins; Wig Designer Caitie Martin; Intimacy Director Laura Welsh*; Fight Director Christopher DuVal; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Kelsey Malone.

Special Events & Experience Enhancement Programming

Check out the rich series of audience enrichment opportunities and special events available for The Heart of Robin Hood:

Director's Night: Pre-show conversation with Producing Artistic Director Sara Bruner and Jaclyn Miller, Director of The Heart of Robin Hood, at the first Friday evening preview. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Salon Thursdays: Weekly pre-show discussions with GLT artists. (starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Sherwood Showdown: Sunday, February 15, starting at 1:30 p.m. | A family-friendly event where older children (recommended for ages 10+) can learn a little stage combat from Kelly Elliott, GLT Education Associate and combat choreographer, and get an up-close look at the action-packed fight call before the show. Then, stay to watch this legendary adventure come to life on the Hanna Theatre stage during that day's matinee performance at 3:00 p.m.

Playnotes Discussions: Saturday matinee pre-show talks with a guest scholar. (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

Ice Cream Social Sundays: Enjoy a London theatre tradition brought stateside and get discounted ice cream at Sunday matinees.