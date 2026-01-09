Dancing Wheels Company to Present PUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON

🎭 NEW! Cleveland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cleveland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Dancing Wheels Company will bring to the stage the world premiere of Puff the Magic Dragon! The storybook ballet was choreographed and reenvisioned by Robert Wesner, who had previously choreographed several full-length works for Dancing Wheels.

Puff, an imaginary dragon, creates a world of adventure and fun-loving antics as he and Jackie visit fantastical places where they make unique new friends. Jackie learns how, despite their differences, they accept and love each other.

The endearing story is of a lonely child who transcends his fears and doubts by creating a "magical" friend, Puff! Sadly, as Jackie grows up, his magical journey with Puff fades, but he never forgets the life lessons he learned about accepting others and the meaning of true friendship.

In Wesner's version, the main characters are played by veteran wheelchair dancer DeMarco Sleeper as Puff and stand-up dancer Angelina DiFranco as Jackie Paper. Eight Company members play several roles, making the adventures exciting with cartoon-like characters and a myriad of props and background scenery. A special segment was created for the students from the School of Dancing Wheels. Wesner also chose music from an uplifting and memorable array of artists, including Dolly Parton, Peter, Paul, and Mary, Emmylou Harris, and Linda Ronstadt.

The original story of Puff the Magic Dragon was created from a poem written in 1959 by Leonard Lipton, a Cornell student who was influenced by poet Ogden Nash. It was later made into a popular children's song created by Peter, Paul, and Mary in 1963.