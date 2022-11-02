Great Lakes Theater Presents Northeast Ohio's Favorite Holiday Tradition A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The stage of the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square, will glow with good spirits and time-honored tradition when Great Lakes Theater (GLT) presents its 34th production of Charles Dickens' timeless tale, A Christmas Carol, running November 25 - December 23, 2022. The show has delighted over 800,000 people in its history, making it one of northeast Ohio's most-loved and best-attended holiday events.



Great Lakes Theater's 34th production of A Christmas Carol is generously supported by The John P. Murphy Foundation and US Bank. A Christmas Carol's production media sponsor is R43 Limited. The residents of Cuyahoga County, through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture, provide generous support for Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season. State tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) make Great Lakes Theater's 2022-23 season possible. The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The media sponsor for GLT's 61st season is Ideastream Public Media.



Freedman's adaptation of A Christmas Carol is presented as a story within a story. The fictitious Cleaveland family gathers in its Victorian-era parlor on Christmas Eve to read Mr. Dickens' book. As Mrs. Cleaveland reads the story to her family, her youngest child, Master William, re-imagines familiar faces as characters in the story: the Cleaveland's crotchety manservant becomes Scrooge; Father becomes Bob Cratchit; Mother becomes Belle, and the Cleaveland children become the Cratchits, with Master William becoming the beloved Tiny Tim. In all, more than 60 Dickens characters are brought to life on stage.



Great Lakes Theater's production incorporates theatrical special effects to preserve a strong sense of the supernatural, emphasizing the novel's origins in folktales and myth. Designers for the GLT production blend exceptional stagecraft with dramatic effects that evoke the magical and mysterious aspects of a traditional ghost story.



Great Lakes Theater's 34th production of A Christmas Carol begins on Friday, November 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mimi Ohio Theatre, Playhouse Square. Curtain times for all evening performances will remain at 7:30 p.m., with a 1:30 p.m. curtain time for Saturday matinees and a 3:00 p.m. curtain time for Sunday and select weekday matinees. An audio-described and sign-interpreted performance is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, at 3:00 p.m.



Single performance tickets range in price from $35-$80, with $30 tickets for patrons 25 and under. Tickets are available by calling (216) 241-6000, ordering online, or visiting the Playhouse Square Ticket Office. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206913®id=58&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.playhousesquare.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/contact-us for Playhouse Square Ticket Office operating hours. Groups of ten or more save up to 45% by calling (216) 453-1066.



Great Lakes Theater, the first resident company of Playhouse Square, has brought the pleasure, power and relevance of theater to the widest possible audience since 1962. GLT programming reaches 100,000 adults and students annually.