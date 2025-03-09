Gates Mills Players to Open THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gates Mills Players Stage will present Ken Ludwig's Comedic Force, The Fox on the Fairway. Director Chris Bizub, who has been wanting to direct the play for years, is finally bringing his vision to the stage in Gates Mills.

Bizub drives the zany comedy with talent in tow. His cast includes the audacious Michael Rogan; a retired attorney who is, himself, an award winning actor and director. Rogan has appeared in over 100 productions throughout the Greater Cleveland area. Other cast members include April Needham, another recognizable face in the Cleveland area talent pool. And, Lesley Geldart, who shared the stage with Needham this past summer in The Importance of Being Earnest. It is, indeed, quite the treat for audiences to witness this talent in such hilarious fashion on the intimate stage of the Gates Mills Players.

Anyone even the slightest bit familiar with theater in the Greater Cleveland area is likely to know the name Chris Bizub. As an accomplished actor and veteran director of 50-plus plays, (and counting!) Bizub knows when he has something particularly special in front of him. As he puts it, "I have been directing for a little over 15 years now. We've assembled a fantastic cast for this production. Rehearsals have been a joy to come to as each of these performers make me laugh out loud. It's rare to be blessed with the type of cast who will leave their egos at the door, come into rehearsal and just play. I'm truly grateful to have each and every one of them in this cast."

The Gates Mills Players are ecstatic to have Chris Bizub direct for the first time on their stage. They invite anyone in the mood for fun to come out for a night of entertainment and laughter as they present The Fox On the Fairway.

