DISNEY PRINCESS- THE CONCERT Comes to Playhouse Square this March

Disney Princess - The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts, an 83-city U.S. tour, kicked off its spring leg yesterday. Tickets and VIP packages for the tour, sponsored by Pandora Jewelry, are available at playhousesquare.org. Click here for more information about the tour.

The cast members of the spring leg -- Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' in Disney's animated feature Hercules), Arielle Jacobs (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin, In The Heights), Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's 'Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton) as well as music director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Waitress) - gave fans a sneak peek of the show in a SiriusXM Town Hall which will be re-playing at 8 PM Eastern and throughout the week on Disney Hits (Channel 302). The Town Hall, attended by Disney fans virtually, will feature exclusive performances and a Q&A session with the virtual audience.

On Friday, February 11th, the spring cast of Disney Princess - The Concert will release a brand-new arrangement of Frozen favorites "All Is Found/Into The Unknown." The medley, performed in four-part harmony by Egan, Jacobs, van der Pol, and Winters and arranged by Rauhala, will be available for streaming and download at all DSPs and is available to be pre-saved here.

Concertgoers, who are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, will have the opportunity to hear the song live in addition to more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Part of Your World," "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

For more information on Disney Princess - The Concert and other Disney Concerts, follow @DisneyConcerts on all social media platforms.