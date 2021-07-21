Cleveland Public Theatre Presents Workshop Performance by MASRAH CLEVELAND AL-ARABI مسرح كليفلاند العرب

Cleveland Public Theatre will present a workshop performance by Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi onstage Friday, July 23 at 7:00pm on CPT's outdoor stage. CPT is thrilled to welcome audiences onsite at CPT for the first time since March 2020 for in-person, outdoor, live performances as part of the 2021 Free Summer Season. For the full line-up of performances, click here.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi-a project developing work by, for, and with Arabic-speaking communities-shares life-affirming stories that honor community, family, and the freedom of expression. The ensemble will present spoken word performances of poems, in collaboration with Raymond Bobgan and Faye Hargate, that seek to build bridges between performers and audiences in a powerful experience of cross-cultural work.

Content Warning: Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi's workshop performance includes topics of racism and the violent effects of conflict.

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons. All performances will be free and take place outdoors on CPT's summer stage, positioned on the lawn between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings. There are no tickets; simply show up just before the performances begin and choose a seat.

CPT summer stage performances will offer a casual environment, where the priority for the experience will be gathering and witnessing live, local art, in-person, for the first time in over a year.

We open the 2021 Free Summer Season with Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation, followed by ten other live offerings, including performances by CPT resident ensembles Teatro Público de Cleveland and Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabiمسرح كليفلاند العربي .

CAST and CREW of Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi workshop performance

The cast includes Rebal Alhalabi, Abbas Alhalali, Sarah Arafat, Ebaa Boudiab, Issam Boudiab, Jamal Julia Boudiab, Amro Handousa, Ahmed Kadous, Hesham Morsy, and Ahlem Zaaeed. The creative production team includes Director - Raymond Bobgan; and Line Producer - Faye Hargate.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi plays on CPT's outdoor stage Friday, July 23 at 7:00pm. Cleveland Public Theatre is located at 6415 Detroit Ave., Cleveland, OH, 44102. The outdoor stage is placed between CPT's Parish Hall and Church buildings.

There are no tickets and the performances are free. Audience members can sit in chairs provided by CPT. CPT is committed to public health and safety and will continue to follow the latest COVID-19 protocols for staff, artists, and patrons.

For more information, visit www.cptonline.org or call the CPT Box Office at 216-631-2727 ext. 501.

ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES at the CLEVELAND CULTURAL GARDENS



CPT will also offer programming at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens as part of their World on Stage line-up, a series of multicultural music, dance, spoken word, and theatre at the Gardens' new Centennial Peace Plaza at 1051 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Masrah Cleveland Al-Arabi | Sunday, July 25 at 4:30pm

For full line-up of CPT performances at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens, visit www.clevelandculturalgardens.org.