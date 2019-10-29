Cleveland Play House Holds Free Performance of A CHRISTMAS STORY

CPH Managing Director Kevin Moore announced today that The George Gund Foundation will sponsor Cleveland Play House's Free Night of Theatre performance of A Christmas Story on Sunday, December 1 at 6:30 pm. 250 tickets will be distributed to the general public through an online lottery running November 7-8. An additional 250 tickets will be distributed to students and families from CPH partner schools in Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) and neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio.

"We are grateful to The George Gund Foundation for sponsoring the 2019 Cleveland Play House Free Night of Theatre. Through their generosity, we look forward to sharing a wonderful holiday experience with our community," said Moore.

David Abbott, Executive Director of The George Gund Foundation, stated, "We are pleased to support Cleveland Play House in its efforts to make professional theatre accessible to people throughout Northeast Ohio, and to bring joy to so many in our community this holiday season."

The public lottery will begin on Thursday, November 7, also the 104th birthday of CPH, America's longest running nonprofit professional theatre. Anyone can enter the online lottery at www.clevelandplayhouse.com/free-night-of-theatre. The entry form will open at 11:00 am on November 7th and close at 11:00 am on November 8th. Registered participants will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries to attend the production. Notification emails will be sent out November 8th at 5:00 pm. No phone call entries will be accepted.

People can register for up to 4 tickets per household and only one entry per household is permitted. More than one entry will result in disqualification from the lottery. When entering, it is important to ensure that all parties are available for the Sunday, December 1st performance at 6:30 pm. If selected for the lottery, tickets will be mailed out to the address listed on the CPH Free Night of Theatre entry form.

The other half of the audience will include students and families connected with CPH partner schools and neighborhoods. CPH passionately serves Greater Cleveland by connecting with schools and cultivating growth of social emotional learning through theatre classes and programs. CPH Free Night of Theatre provides an opportunity for students and their families to experience professional theatre produced by Northeast Ohio's only Tony Award-winning theatre, Cleveland Play House.





