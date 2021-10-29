Celtic Woman Arrives At Playhouse Square-April 2022

Grammy nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history returns with an 83-city North American tour in 2022 and a stopover in Cleveland at the KeyBank State Theatre on April 13, 2022.

This year brings a new PBS special begins airing November 27 and their first brand-new studio album in three years. Celtic Woman's "POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND" showcases the accomplished recording ensemble and world-class performing collective, celebrates Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, and builds on the group's 16-year legacy of introducing some of Ireland's most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

Celtic Woman's fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland's history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. The group's repertoire is presented by four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring original compositions. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

Returning to the group is Chloë Agnew, an original member who began working with Celtic Woman at age 14. A soprano, she sings in English, Irish, Latin, Japanese, Italian and German. Joining her are soprano Megan Walsh, fiddle, and Irish harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member of the group, soprano Muirgen O'Mahony.

The "POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND" tour and album convey a true message of love, hope and expectation as the world looks toward getting back together again. Celtic Woman feels there is no better way to express these wishes than to write and send a postcard, but this postcard is written with the music and songs from their latest album. The 13 brand new songs on "POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND", to be released October 29, feature new arrangements of beautiful and iconic songs including "The Dawning of the Day", "Wild Mountain Thyme", "The Galway Shawl" and "Black is the Color", among others.

Following the album release, PBS will air the accompanying TV special in North America across 60+ local PBS stations. Filmed on location in 14 beautiful and iconic locations in Ireland, this 80-minute TV special will showcase the beautiful landscapes of the country as Celtic Woman performs their brand-new compositions and arrangements, plus some fan favorites.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over ten million CDs and DVDs, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard's #1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, 12 of the studio CDs have debuted at #1 on Billboard's World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard's influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard's Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, "Destiny", was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group's first-ever Grammy nomination.

For the complete the "POSTCARDS FROM IRELAND" tour schedule and ticket information, visit www.celticwoman.com/tour-dates. Sign up for Celtic Woman's newsletters at www.celticwoman.com to be informed of future tour dates, album releases and special offers.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at playhousesquare.org or by calling 216-241-6000.