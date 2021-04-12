CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program Presents ELECTRA/ORESTES

The Case Western Reserve University/Cleveland Play House MFA Acting Program Class of 2022 presents its first Greek classic, a synthesis of two timeless works by Euripides: Electra and Orestes.

With material from both plays translated by Ian C. Johnston, Electra/Orestes can be streamed virtually from April 21 - 25, 2021. Directed by Desdemona Chiang, the production features Isaac Baker, Kristina Gabriela, Sierra Grabowska, Bridget Kim, Gustavo Márquez, Christopher Portley, Jordan Taylor, and Noah Williams. Tickets to all virtually streamed performances are $5 and are available at www.clevelandplayhouse.com.

A sister. A brother. A cursed family line. A synthesis of two timeless works by Euripides, Electra/Orestes is the unforgettable story of betrayal, loss, and revenge. The CWRU/CPH MFA Class of 2022 tackle this gripping, fast-paced adaptation which explores the roles of fate and free will.

At the helm of this production, Director Desdemona Chiang says, "When we're dealing with a classic, there's a full 'bodied-ness' to everything. I'm interested in making this show as kinetic as possible, as physically dynamic as possible." Chiang says, "I took segments of both plays, and nested [them] together in reverse chronological [order], and then back to present day order. We start at the end of Orestes, we go backwards in time, and then - at the middle - we start at what I would call 'the Genesis moment' and then spiral forward into what is now the present day."

Donald Carrier, Director of the CWRU/CPH MFA Acting Program says, "The fourth term of training allows our students to investigate classic works that still retain their power and relevance. Led by acclaimed director, Desdemona Chiang, our students have the wonderful opportunity to explore these iconic works with a decidedly contemporary lens."

CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley says, "The Class of 2022 is embracing this epic story with passion, physicality, and verve. This classic story feels immediate and relevant. The show is a fast and furious ride that raises essential questions about loyalty, family, and justice."

Jerrold Scott, Chair and Artistic Director of the CWRU Department of Theater and Katharine Bakeless Nason Professor of Theater says, "We're thrilled to have a director of Desdemona Chiang's talent and experience working with our graduate students. This is a tremendous opportunity for them to learn from one of the most important directors working in American Theater today."

Registration for all performances is required in advance. Viewing access is $5 per household. The event will be broadcast on YouTube and can be viewed on a computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Patrons can purchase viewing tickets exclusively by visiting www.clevelandplayhouse.com.