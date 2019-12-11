BroadwayWorld Announces Roy Berko's 2019 Cleveland Professional Theatre Tributes

Greater Cleveland is blessed with a vital theater scene. It the purpose of BROADWAY WORLD.COM-PROFESSIONAL CLEVELAND THEATER TRIBUTES (BWW-CLE Theater Tributes), to recognize theatrical experiences and theater personnel that, in the subjective view of this reviewer, deserve distinctive mention.

Special recognition to:

Terri Kent (director) and Martin Cespedes (choreographer) for their creative and outstanding productions of MAN OF LA MANCHA (Porthouse) and HAIR (Kent State University)

Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Program for staging the Collegiate Premiere of KINKY BOOTS and its sensational production under the direction of Victoria Bussert with Gregory Daniels (Choreography) and Mathew Webb (Musical Direction). As well as their continually praised Senior Showcase in New York, where students earn their gateways to Broadway productions, and their production of ONCE in coordination with Beck Center.

Set designs of NATIVE GARDENS (Jason Ardizzone-West) and TINY HOUSES (Arnulfo Maldonado) @ Cleveland Play House

Costume designs by Leah Piehl, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW @ Great Lakes Theater and Inda Blatch-Geib, AIDA @ Karamu

Co-production of THE IMPACT OF SHUFFLE ALONG by Karamu (Tony Sias) and The Musical Theater Project (Bill Rudman) for placing a spotlight on the story of the first all African American written, produced and performed hit Broadway musical

Playwrights Local for its important production of LIVE BODIES FOR SALE, playwright Christopher Johnston's tale of sex trafficking in the Cleveland area

Patrick Ciamacco for staging the outstanding production of KISS OF THE SPIDERWOMAN @ Blank Canvas featuring a sensitive performance by Scott Esposito

Clyde Simon for presenting the intriguing HOMOS OR EVERYONE IN AMERICA @ convergence-continuum with a bravo performance by Kieron Cindric

Tarah Flanagan for her compelling solo performances in both AN ILIAD and EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Cleveland Play House

Sean Derry of none-too-fragile for staging TWO with award-winning performances by Derdriu Ring and David Peacock

Celeste Cosentino of Ensemble for her staging of THE PENELOPIAD starring the power-house performance of Amy Fritsche, as well as BY THE BOG OF CATS starring the incomparable Derdriu Ring.

T. Paul Lowry for his continued excellence in Projection Design (NETHER, 33 1/3, STUPID FUCKING BIRD, WAKEY, WAKEY)

Nicole Sumlin for her over-arching performance in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Beck Center (musical direction by Ed Ridley).

Additional attention-demanding productions: Seat of the Pants--THE END OF THE TOUR, Great Lakes Theatre --WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, JULIUS CAESAR; Cleveland Play House-SHERWOOD--THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD, NATIVE GARDENS, and PIPELINE, Dobama--NETHER, STUPID FUCKING BIRD and WAKEY, WAKEY, none-too-fragile-WOODY'S ORDER!, Karamu-AIDA, Cain Park--RAGTIME

If any names are spelled incorrectly, or there are errors in identifications, please let me know so I can change the permanent record of these citations.

If you would like to read any of my reviews for the year, please go to www.royberko.info, enter the blog and click on "2019 Reviews" or click on the name of the producing theatre and scroll through their performances. Reviews from previous years may also be accessed.





Related Articles Shows View More Cleveland Stories