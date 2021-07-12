Beck Center for the Arts Announces 2021-22 Youth Theater Season

Beck Center for the Arts has announced its 73rd season. The 2021-2022 Youth Theater Season is filled with entertaining and exciting titles perfect for the entire family. The season starts with a modern, original parody of the cult classic sci-fi comedy Little Shop of Horrors by Russ Stich titled Little Tech Shop of Horrors: When Good Science Goes Bad. Next comes a new show from the mind of the ever-creative Rachel Spence. The Real Valkyries of Valhalla will explore Norse Mythology in this hilarious brand new comedy. Our teens will remind us that "We're all in this together" with the energetic, and popular Disney's High School Musical. Rounding out the season, we'll take you back to the 1920s with the musical adaptation of the precocious film Bugsy Malone.

Beck Center for the Arts' Youth Theater alumni include Michael Chernus (Orange Is the New Black; Manhattan); Dee Hoty (three-time Tony Nominee); Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold; Transformers: The Last Night); Rory O'Malley (Hamilton; Tony Nominee, Book of Mormon); Daniel Reichard (Drama Desk Nominee, Jersey Boys); and Alice Ripley (Tony Winner, Next to Normal).

Please call 216-521-2540 x10 for group rates and to schedule your spot at one of our special student matinees. Individual tickets go on sale Monday, August 23, 2021, excluding The Real Valkyries of Valhalla (call for details).

Tickets are $12 Adult/Senior and $10 Children/Student (18 & under), plus a $3 per person ticket fee. Reserve tickets at beckcenter.org-youththeater call 216.521.2540 x10 or simply stop by Beck Center in person at 17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH, 44107.

Written and Direction by Russel Stich

Senney Theater

Student Matinee: Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST

Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 24, 2021. at 3:00 p.m.

In this hilarious parody of Little Shop of Horrors, the students of The Mushkin Technical Academy deal with the same problems as any other students. The cafeteria food is awful, the popular kids "Rule the School," and now their favorite teacher has been let go! Things start to look up when they discover an unfinished android in one of the storage units and decide to enter it in an upcoming competition. Unfortunately, it seems they may never get a chance when cosmic events cause the android to act on its own and begin its conquest of the human race! Can our heroes save the day, or will this be their final exam?

Written and Direction by Rachel Spence

Studio Theater

Join us for this action-packed comedy based on Norse Mythology. Odin, Loki, Thor and other "marvel"-ous characters tell their origin stories through humor, battles, and a little bit of Ragnarok and Roll. Featuring Beck Center's pre-teen actors, these myths will have you laughing all the way to the fjord. Why is Thor's hammer Mjolnir so heavy? Why is Freyja's chariot led by cats? What's up with all these silent j's? These Viking and Valkyrie vignettes will be the most fun you can have during an apocalypse.

Fridays, December 10 & 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturdays, December 11 & 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, December 12 & 19, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

Student Matinee Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:00 a.m.

Book by David Simpatico

Songs by Bryan Louiselle Faye Greenberg David N. Lawrence Greg Cham Matthew Gerrard Robbie Nevil Ray Cham Andrew Seeley Randy Petersen Kevin Quinn Adam Watts Jamie Houston Andy Dodd

Music Adapted, Arranged and Produced by Bryan Louiselle

Based on a Disney Channel Original Movie written by Peter Barsocchini

Direction by Patrick Ciamacco

Senney Theater

Fridays, March 18 & 25, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturdays, March 19 & 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 & 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.

Student Matinee: March 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical comes to life on our stage! Troy, Gabriella, and the students of East High must deal with issues of first love, friends, and family while balancing their classes, and extracurricular activities. Basketball team captain, Troy, and the brainy new girl, Gabriella, cause an upheaval when they decide to audition for their high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the "status quo," Troy and Gabriella's alliance might open the door for others to shine as well. Disney's High School Musical is fun for the whole family.

Book by Allen Parker

Music and Lyrics by Paul Williams

Direction and Choreography by Sarah Clare

Musical Direction by Heidi Herczeg

Senney Theater

Fridays, May 6 & 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturdays, May 7 & 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays, May 8 & 15, 2022, at 3:00 pm

Student Matinee: Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Based on the hit 1976 film, and featuring a catchy, swinging score by the composer of The Muppet Movie, Bugsy Malone is good, clean, comedic fun! Two gangs comprised completely of children, square off in a 1920s rivalry of Capone-ian standards. Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust not-so-willingly into the gangster limelight when all he really wants to do is spend time with his new love, Blousey, but that just isn't in the cards for our hero. A master class in musical comedy, this show is a fun escape for adults and children alike!