Beck Center For The Arts Reveals Historic 90th Anniversary Season Lineup

Beck Center for the Arts has announced its historic 90th Anniversary, and the 2023-2024 Professional Theater Season. A season filled with joy, thought-provoking pieces, laugh-out-loud comedies, and joyful musicals, including a roller-coaster-of-a ride production in the 14th annual collaboration with Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre program.

The 90th Season honors the values of the Little Theater Movement which encouraged every person to represent themselves through the arts. This historical Movement inspired Beck Center to Create Arts Experiences for the benefit of all people of Northeast Ohio.

Highlights of the 90th Season include celebrating diverse communities and the future of Beck Center. People of all ages and abilities can enjoy exhibitions by artists and performers like Mad Jax Dance and the Black Storytellers of Cleveland, a Razzle Dazzle production in coordination with the County Board of Developmental Disabilities, an Alumni Holiday Reunion, a special entry in the 2024 Lakewood Fourth of July Parade, Comic Book Day, an exhibition of founder Kenneth Beck's paintings, and the addition of impressive names to our Alumni Hall of Fame. It will be an exciting time at Beck Center, a place where all are welcome.

Now in his 33rd season, Beck Center for the Arts' Artistic Director, Scott Spence, says, "I could not be more proud to be a part of Beck Center's amazing 90-year history. Selecting a season each year to bring to our audiences each year is for me a sacred task; and I could not be more excited about the 2023/2024 season which includes many regional premieres and locally produced premieres as well."

Written by William Mastrosimone

Directed by William Roudebush

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

Regional Premiere

September 22- October 22, 2023: Studio Theater

In this tight drama, with intel reminiscent a Tom Clancy novel, an unusual terrorist (who is brilliant....and oh, so correct) is the head of a group responsible for a bomb attack at the White House. When a reporter asks if he feels any guilt about the death of innocent people, he replies that hundreds of innocent people die every hour because of what Mankind is doing to its water supply and do the people responsible feel guilt for this? The cat-and mouse-game between the young reporter and the terrorist leads to a shocking conclusion.

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Directed by Scott Spence

Musical Direction by Larry Goodpaster

Choreography by Lauren Tidmore

Produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

December 1- December 30, 2023: Senney Theater

Saturday, December 2 is a 2:30 pm matinee curtain only. Saturday December 9 is 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm, same for Saturday December 16, 2023. Saturday December 23 and 30, 2023 are 2:30 pm only. Additional weekday performances include Thursday December 14, 21, and 28 at 7:30 pm.

The irresistible family-friendly musical about family! Go on the journey of trials and triumphs of Joseph, the favorite son of Israel. If only his brothers agreed! This production features different styles of music and the most colorful costumes! Perfect for all ages, this show is sure to be a hit with you and yours.

Music, Book, & Lyrics: Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond

Additional Materials by: Alan Schmuckler

Directed by Victoria Bussert

Music Direction by Matthew Webb

Choreography by Lauren Tidmore

Regional Premiere

Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing

February 9 - February 25, 2024: Senney Theater

Additional performances Wednesdays February 14 and February 21, and Thursday February 15, and 22, 2024

In this spooky, hilariously outlandish story, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other - the chance to return to life. A funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Jimmie Woody

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals

April 5 - May 5, 2024: Studio Theater

Written in 1979, first produced in 1982, this play was set, and produced in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When Playwright Wilson took his mother to see that production they arrived by jitney. This Drama Desk Award Winner in 2002, and Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Play in 2017, reveals the story of generations of jitney drivers and how they impacted their communities.

Written by Lucas Hnath

Directed by Don Carrier

Produced through special arrangement with Theatre Communications Group, Inc

May 31-June 30, 2024: Studio Theater

This Tony Award Winner of Best Play 2017 picks up fifteen years after Nora Helmer slammed the door on her stifling domestic life, but now a knock comes at that same door. It is Nora, and she has returned with an urgent request. What will her sudden return mean to those she left behind? Lucas Hnath's funny, probing, and bold play is both a continuation of Ibsen's complex exploration of traditional gender roles, as well as a sharp contemporary take on the struggles inherent in all human relationships across time.

"An incredibly enjoyable play...The true triumph of A Doll's House, Part 2 is its refreshingly feminist political message." -Christian Lewis, Huffington Post

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music Stephen Flaherty

Directed by Scott Spence

Music Directed by Larry Goodpaster

Choreography by Lauren Tidmore

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Locally Produced Premiere

July 12- August 11, 2024: Senney Theater

Additional Performances Thursday July 25, and August 1, 8, 2024

A Tony and Grammy Award Winner, this nostalgic yet fresh musical tells the story of the early life and career of Carole King, using songs that she wrote, often together with Gerry Goffin, and other contemporary hit songs by Barry Mann ,Cynthia Weil, Phil Spector and others. Beautiful features a song list including such timeless hits as, "So Far Away," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and many more.

Tickets

Individual tickets will go on sale to the public Monday, July 10, 2023 and may be purchased at beckcenter.org with ticket prices from $38 (adults), $34 (for seniors 65 and older) and $17 for students with valid ID, and $12 for children 12 and under. A $3 service fee per single ticket will be applied at time of purchase. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performances are at 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general-admission seating for $10. $10 Smart Seats are available for each performance. For more information on the 2023-2024 Professional Theater Season please visit beckcenter.org. To purchase a subscription for season tickets please call 216-521-2540. Season ticket packages run $120 to $168. Flex passes run $120 to $336.

All performances are at theaters inside Beck Center for the Arts located at 17801 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood, just ten minutes west of downtown Cleveland. Free onsite parking is available. For more information visit beckcenter.org.