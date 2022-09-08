Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beck Center For The Arts Presents Poetry Reading & Storytelling Series

Sep. 08, 2022  

Beck Center for the Arts has announced the upcoming 2022 Poetry Reading & Storytelling series that will allow all poetry readers, writers, and listeners of literature to experience the artform live and in-person.

Beck Center Poetry Reading & Storytelling events will take place on multiple dates throughout 2022 and 2023 in the Studio Theater. This event is free and open to the public. All readers, poets, writers, and listeners are welcome, including all ages and experience levels who to take part in an afternoon of poetry, storytelling, and active listening. We invite all to bring their favorite poem or their original poetry to share. Many poetry texts and passages will be on hand if attendees want to find a piece that may fit them. All topics are welcome!

Justine Horning, Beck Center employee states, "We are happy to be continuing our Poetry Readings and Storytelling series here at Beck Center. After the success of our initial events, we have scheduled even more readings for the upcoming program year! Please look forward to all of our wonderful guests and their beautiful words! We hope to see you there!"

This event will be held on September 24th and November 19th, 2022. Additional dates will follow into the new year on April 1st and June 10th, 2023. These poetry readings will all take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please RVSP in advance for a timeslot during this event at www.signupgenius.com. If someone does not sign up in advance they are still welcome to participate at the event.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture. For more information on Beck Center programming please visit beckcenter.org.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.

