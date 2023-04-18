Beck Center For The Arts Presents 'Budding To Blossoming', An Annual Beck Center Visual Arts Student Exhibition

Beck Center for the Arts once again displays the artistic work of its visual arts students. Many items on display are available for purchase at customer service. This exhibition is free and open to the public, with pieces on display now through May 21, 2023.

Melinda Placko, Associate Director of Music and Visual Arts, shared, "It's a pleasure to celebrate our student artwork with an exhibition and reception, which allows us to gather and enjoy our thriving community of artists. The Budding to Blossoming Student Exhibition gives us all a chance to appreciate the impressive creative expression by students of all ages, skill levels, and abilities."

Beck Center visual arts and creative arts therapy students from the 2022-2023 semesters were all invited to participate. These works are on view in the Hoffman-Stach Gallery from April 22-May 21, 2023. The exhibition is appropriate for all ages. The public is invited to an Artists' Reception on Saturday May 6, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 7:30pm. For more information on this exhibition please visit beckcenter.org.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Summer camps and classes are available for registration today.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.