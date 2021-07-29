BWW Review: THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING at BECK CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Finegan Kruckemeyer, the author of THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING, now on stage at Beck Center for the Arts, was born in Ireland and has lived much of his life in Tasmania, an island state of Australia.

As is the case with many Irish playwrights and authors, the subjects they write about are often heavy and morbid. The writing style is sometimes abstract, leaving a sadness in their wake.

Kruckemeyer also seems to have been influenced by the Tasmanian Aboriginal peoples and their oral history tales. These influences are apparent in the fantasy storytelling style, format and subject matter of his writings.

Eric Schmiedl, Beck's director of THIS GIRL LAUGHS, THIS GIRL CRIES, THIS GIRL DOES NOTHING, states of the plot of the play in his program notes: "Once upon a time, a girl was born. And twice upon a time, a girl was born. And thrice upon a time, a girl was born."

He continues, "She then embarks on a remarkable journey as each girl discovers the world and her own place in it. At the end of the play our storyteller discovers that 'I am Albienne. Carmen. And also, Beatrix.' She is the mother and wife. She is the big-hearted baker. She is the brave explorer. All three in one."

Supposedly the play alerts us that we are all born of flesh and that life is made up of struggles and aspirations. These purportedly are mirrored as we share in the adventures as one of the sisters walks the globe to find her purpose, one searches for adventure, and the third grows where she is planted.

Confused? In spite of a brilliant performance by Derdriu Ring, who plays all three women, from the comments overheard as the audience left the 90-minute play without an intermission, so were a lot of members in attendance.

Ring holds an MFA from The Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin and BA from University College Cork, Ireland and began her acting career at The Abbey Theatre, Dublin. An active member of both Actors Equity and Screen Actors Guild for 25 years. She is an active award-winning actress with citations from Cleveland Critics Circle, Times Tributes and Broadwayworld.

Capsule Judgment: This Girls Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing is advertised as family friendly. The younger members of the audience on opening night were observed squirming and obviously not interested or understanding. They were not alone. In spite of a brilliant performance by Derdriu Ring, the obtuse tale did little to grab and hold the audience.

This Girls Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing runs through August 8, 2021 in the Senney Theater of Beck Center. For tickets call 216-521-2540 X 10 or go to beckcener.org.