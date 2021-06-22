Borderlight Festival Announces 2021 Summer Lineup

The 2021 BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival announces the lineup for the 2021 BorderLight VIRTUAL Fringe Festival, which includes 33 distinct live streamed and on-demand virtual works, interactive and genre-bending online experiences, as well as self-guided audio adventures. The shows will be available starting July 22-July 31 via BorderLight's website, with tickets ranging from free to $12, as well as many "pay-what-you-can" options. View the full lineup at www.borderlightcle.org.

As one of 100s of "fringe" festivals worldwide, the BorderLight Festival Fringe serves as a platform for independent artists and companies to showcase their work and engage new audiences as part of a vibrant festival environment. This year's virtual program offers a wide selection of remote-access performances for adventure-seeking audiences, including all ages, adults-only and kid-friendly shows. Ranging from the wacky to the sublime (and everything in between), shows include original rock musicals, fantasy, drama, comedy, burlesque, drag, short film, solo performance, radio drama, animation, children's theatre for the young (and young at heart), and experimental productions meant for one audience member at a time.

"While theatres have been shuttered during the pandemic, independent artists have continued to innovate, experimenting with form and deploying their craft to make meaning of this challenging time," says BorderLight Associate Producer/Communications Director, Cathleen O'Malley, who produces the Fringe. "The virtual innovations of the last year have expanded the reach of the global fringe artist community beyond the borders of any particular regional festival. We're thrilled to be a part of that movement."

The 2021 BorderLight VIRTUAL Fringe Festival program will showcase the work of more than 100 artists from 4 countries including Canada, India, Ireland, Italy, as well 13 states across the US, including Ohio.

In July, BorderLight will also launch two commissioned, world premiere self-guided audio experiences co-produced by BorderLight: Under the Sycamores, A Secret Path Audio Experience in Cleveland's Historic Erie Street Cemetery (with Radio on the Lake Theatre) and The Walks (co-produced with German company Rimini Protokoll, with funding from Goethe-Institut). The new target for the festival's in-person return has been set for July 2022.

Tickets go on sale in July. Single tickets range from $5 - $12, including free and pay-what-you-can options. For a full list of programming visit: www.borderlightcle.org.