Ashland Symphony Orchestra Announces 2021-22 Season

Ashland Symphony Orchestra has announced its plans for its 2021-22 season, which is being called "Reimagined".

The season will kick off on September 18 with a special "Welcome Back!" concert.

Welcome Back!

September 18

"Fidelio: Overture" by Ludwig van Beethoven; "Violin Concerto, No.1, G minor" by Max Bruch with David Halen, Concertmaster of the Saint Luis Symphony; "Lunga Pademia" by Darwin Aquino. Performance conducted by Darwin Aquino.

Timeless

October 30

"Violoncello Concerto in D major" by Luigi Boccherini, performed by Mark Kosower, Principal Cellist of Cleveland Orchestra; "Transcendental Variations" by George Rochberg; "Pictures at an Exhibition" by Modest Mussorgsky, arranged by Yaniv Segal. Performance conducted by Yaniv Segal.

Family Holiday Pops

November 28

Featuring traditional carols and holiday favorites. Conductor to be announced.

Champs-Élysées to Broadway

January 22

"Symphony No. 83, G minor (The Hen)" by Haydn and Joan Tower's "Made in America." Michael Repper will conduct from the piano as he is accompanied by the orchestra for "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin, arranged by Iain Farrington.

Impressions

March 12

"Quiet City" by Aaron Copeland; "Impressions" by Clarice Assad; "Symphony No. 5, B-flat major" by Franz Schubert. Performance conducted by Raphael Jimenez.

Structured Storms: Classical Chaos

April 23

"The Hebrides: Overture" by Felix Mendelssohn; "Symphony No. 25, C major" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and "Symphony No. 25, G minor" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Performance conducted by Isaac Selya.