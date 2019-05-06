Actor Dax Shepard Brings Podcast To Playhouse Square

Super-hyphenate Dax Shepard (actor-writer-director-podcast host) is bringing his popular podcast "Armchair Expert" on the road for a Midwest tour which will make a stop at Playhouse Square's KeyBank State Theatre Sun., June 23 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale Fri., May 10 at 10 am, priced at $99, $65 & $45; available at playhousesquare.org and 216-241-6000. Per Dax's usual "Armchair Expert" format, the June 23 performance will include a "special guest."

A veteran of 23-plus films and as many TV programs, television viewers became Dax Shepard fans from his ongoing starring role as Crosby Braverman from 2010-2015 in the hit series Parenthood and the 56 episodes in the 2003-2012 run of Punk'd with Ashton Kutcher.

Married to actress Kristen Bell, the 2014 commercial the pair filmed for Samsung Galaxy became so popular (over 20 million YouTube viewers) that they were asked to shoot a subsequent spot for the holiday season. Kristen is often a guest on Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, along with a host of other celebrities.

Describing his podcast, Dax explains, "I love talking to people. I am endlessly fascinated by the messiness of being human, and I find people who are vulnerable and honest about their struggles and shortcomings to be incredibly sexy. I invite you to join me as I explore other people's stories. We will celebrate, above all, the challenges and setbacks that ultimately lead to growth and betterment. What qualifies me for such an endeavor? More than a decade of sobriety, a degree in Anthropology and four years of improv training. I will attempt to discover human "truths" without any laboratory work, clinical trials or data collection. I will be, in the great tradition of 16th-century scientists, an Armchair Expert."

Kristen Day of Cleveland, an avid "Armchair Expert" fan adds, "Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" is always such a great listen regardless of who is featured on the podcast. Dax has such an open- minded and non-judgmental approach to his conversations, and I finish each episode with either a new perspective on the guest or an idea they discussed. Many of the episodes average a length of two hours, but Dax and his co-producer/co-host Monica Padman make every minute enjoyable!"





