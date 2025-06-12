A CHORUS LINE Comes to Beck Center Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beck Center for the Arts will present A Chorus Line next month. A Chorus Line is THE 1975 musical, with music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, book by James Kirkwood, Jr., and Nicholas Dante. Beck Center for the Arts' A Chorus Line is directed and choreographed by Christopher Chase Carter, assistant choreographed by Liz Conway, with musical direction by David Robison.

Director and choreographer Christopher Chase Carter says, "Working on A Chorus Line for the fourth time—and during its 50th anniversary year—feels like coming home. This show has always reminded me why we do what we do as artists: for the love, the struggle, the truth, and the joy of telling stories. I'm incredibly grateful to return to Beck Center and share this production with such a passionate, powerhouse cast. I truly believe they're going to blow audiences away."

This musical is the seventh longest-running Broadway show, ever. A Chorus Line's success has spawned many successful productions worldwide. It began a lengthy run in the West End in 1976. It was revived on Broadway in 2006, and in the West End in 2013, and in 2007 won a Tony Award Best Revival of a Musical. Picture a bare stage, and all your dreams of Broadway lay before you. This time, you “gotta get it,” in honor of the 50th anniversary of a Broadway favorite.

With a robust cast of 26, A Chorus Line is running in the Senney Theater from July 11 to August 10, 2025, THURSDAYS July 24 at 7:30 pm, July 31 at 7:30 pm, and August 7, 2025 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $44 for adults, $40 for seniors, and $23 for students with ID. A $3 per ticket fee will be added at time of purchase. Produced with special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Preview performance is at 7:30 p.m. the Thursday before opening night, with general admission seating for just $15. Smart Seats are available for each performance at just $15 per person. For more information, please visit beckcenter.org.

