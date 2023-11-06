Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Cincinnati Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



1
TCT's NARNIA THE MUSICAL is Opening Next Month
TCT's NARNIA THE MUSICAL is Opening Next Month

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's 23-24 MainStage Season continues with NARNIA THE MUSICAL at the Taft Theatre December 9 - 18, 2023.

2
Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Aronoff Center Now on Sale
Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON at the Aronoff Center Now on Sale

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to Cincinnati as part of the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati 23/24 series for a limited engagement.

3
Take The Stage Campaign To Benefit Cincinnati Arts Association's Education Programs
Take The Stage Campaign To Benefit Cincinnati Arts Association's Education Programs

The Cincinnati Arts Association has announced its newest fundraising campaign, TAKE THE STAGE, which allows donors to own a piece of Aronoff Center history – a section of the Procter & Gamble Hall's original stage floor, which was replaced this summer after nearly thirty years of use. 

4
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Musical FIONA: THE MUSICAL, November 29 – December 29
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati Presents World Premiere Musical FIONA: THE MUSICAL, November 29 – December 29

Everyone's favorite hippo makes her musical debut! Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) is thrilled to present Fiona: The Musical, written by Cincinnati native Zina Camblin and ETC composer David Kisor.

Recommended For You