The Educational Theatre Association Names New Leaders to Board of Directors

The Educational Theatre Association has elected a new Vice President/President and two new directors to its board, each beginning their term July 1, 2025. Dr. Patricia Santanello has been elected as Vice President/President, while Desiree Dabney and Irene Imboden have been elected to the board by EdTA members in a recent vote. Additionally, Tricia Patrick has been reappointed to the board to serve another term. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to EdTA’s mission of inspiring and supporting theatre educators to deliver equitable, transformative learning experiences for all.

Dr. Patricia Santanello, from Columbus, OH, currently serves as EdTA Board Secretary and brings 38 years of experience in theatre education to her role. She has also served as the Chapter Director for the Ohio chapter of EdTA and as a board member for the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education and Short North Stage. Recognized for her work in sensory-friendly theatre, Dr. Santanello authored a dissertation on autism-friendly performance. Her career in diverse, Title I schools has informed her approach to inclusive theatre practices, focusing on access and equity in education. “In my vision, EdTA is the go-to resource for every theatre educator,” stated Santanello. “We can create new opportunities so we can be the best version of ourselves.”

Desirée Dabney, from Glen Allen, VA, is the head of musical theatre at Virginia Commonwealth University and has a distinguished background in curriculum development and theatre education. She became the first African American woman to create theatre arts curriculum for the Virginia Department of Education and has contributed to theatre programs for Richmond Public Schools. An advocate for inclusive arts education, Desirée has also led professional development workshops nationwide.

Irene Imboden, from Tipp City, OH, has been a theatre, English, and speech teacher at Troy High School for over 30 years. With 19 years on the Ohio Chapter’s board, including two terms as Chapter Director, Irene’s leadership has supported initiatives statewide. Irene is an advocate for inclusion, founding her school’s GSA and championing equitable arts access.

Tricia Patrick, from Washington, D.C, is the Director of Education at Ford’s Theatre as well as a performer and teaching artist. Tricia currently serves on the EdTA Board of Directors and was an inaugural member of EdTA’s BIPOC Leadership Circle. Tricia brings extensive experience in teaching, arts management, and entrepreneurship to her role and has provided immeasurable value in helping guide the future of the association.

The new board members’ terms underscore EdTA’s commitment to fostering diverse leadership and driving meaningful change in theatre education. “These exceptional leaders bring a powerful combination of experiences and expertise to further our mission,” remarked Krista Carson Elhai, EdTA’s current board president. “Their voices will be vital as we continue to expand access to transformative theatre experiences for all students.”

