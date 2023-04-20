The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati To Host A Family-Friendly Block Party at the Emery Theater

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati is hosting a family-friendly Block Party Saturday, April 29 from 12PM to 4PM (rain or shine) to celebrate its future home at the Emery Theater.

The whole community is invited to 1112 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. The block between Central Parkway and 12th Street in downtown Cincinnati will be shut down for this event.

Learn more here: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/emery-theater-block-party/

Join us in celebrating our future home at the Emery Theater. The Block Party will feature:

Food from LaRosa's, Graeter's, Ché OTR, and Kroger's On-The-Rhine Eatery

Signature Cocktail from Northside Distillery

Music from Q102

Face painting

Balloon animals

Temporary Tattoos

Character meet-and-greets

Tours of the Emery Theater

And more!

A short program will begin at 12:30 PM, hosted by Local 12's Bob Herzog, featuring Cincinnati Mayor, Aftab Pureval.

Media sponsors of the TCT at the Emery Block Party include Cincinnati Magazine, Local 12, and Q102.

The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati (TCT) has embarked on a campaign to purchase, restore, and reimagine the historically significant Emery Theater. This partnership will revitalize the theatre, a treasured cultural asset, and provide a permanent home for children's theatre in Cincinnati's vibrant urban core. What TCT envisions is not simply a restoration, but a reinvention of the theater into a modern and memorable venue equipped with the latest technology that inspires and teaches diverse audiences. And TCT's plans to incorporate the most modern technology, stage lifts and projection mapping, will enliven the audience experience and overcome backstage and wing limitations. Through this remarkable technology and planned expanded programming, TCT will revitalize an icon, return to its original home, and put Cincinnati on the map as a family theatrical destination.