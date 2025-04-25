Pones And Partners Share Rural Queer Stories Through Film And Dance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a powerful new project, Pones is amplifying voices often overlooked by mainstream narratives with the debut of Somewhere Over the Holler—a unique celebration of rural queer identities through an innovative fusion of film, dance, music, drag, burlesque, and movement. This immersive experience seeks to preserve, honor, and elevate the stories of those who identify as both Appalachian and LGBTQIA+, giving voice to a community too often marginalized.

As the culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) faces increasing challenges, Pones proudly stands alongside those whose identities cannot and should not be hidden. Rural communities often lack resources and can be isolating for queer individuals. Additionally, there is rarely an archive to preserve rural queer stories, causing them to be dismissed and lost. Somewhere Over the Holler is a bold statement of resilience and authenticity in a time when isolation and erasure threaten the most vulnerable among us.

Hattie Clark, a Pones company dancer and teacher, says, “queer joy and expression are beautiful elements of life that should be preserved, especially from rural and Appalachian cultures which often are and/or feel forgotten about.” Somewhere Over the Holler is inspired by the lived experiences of Hattie and others from and surrounding their hometown of Lebanon, Kentucky. This piece was supported by the ArtsWave Pride Grant, a funding initiative that aims to foster inclusion, visibility, and creative expression within the LGBTQ+ community while enriching the cultural landscape of the Greater Cincinnati area.

Through this dynamic production, Pones will transcend geographic and identity binaries by showcasing the complex intersection of rural Appalachian life and queer existence. The performance invites audiences into an emotionally charged narrative that blends dance, music, and visual storytelling with a deep focus on the power of community, empathy, and understanding.

The performance is also a call to action—an invitation to confront societal prejudices and ask important questions about identity, place, and belonging. Pones encourages audiences to engage with the diverse stories of rural queer life and act on the urgent need for unwavering advocacy and appreciation in an increasingly divided world.

Pones has been part of Cincy Fringe since 2009, holding multiple Critic’s Pick and Producer's Pick awards throughout the years. To enjoy and celebrate Somewhere Over the Holler, come to Gabriel’s Corner (1425 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH 45202) on the following days:

Saturday, May 31st at 7:00pm

Sunday, June 1st at 2:30pm

Wednesday, June 4th at 8:45pm

Thursday , June 5th at 8:45pm

Thursday, June 12th at 7:00pm

