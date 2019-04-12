May Festival Kicks-off Early With Basilica Concert On Sunday

Apr. 12, 2019  

A concert featuring members of the May Festival Chorus and Youth Chorus will take place this Sunday, April 14, at 8PM at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington, Kentucky.

This year, the Basilica Concert serves as a preview of the annual May Festival, scheduled for May 17-25. Inside the Basilica, marvel at the world's largest handmade stained glass window while listening to choral works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Francis Poulenc, Johann Sebastian Bach and Sir James MacMillan. The Basilica Concert will also present the world premiere of "Cantos da Terra: Borboleta," a new piece commissioned by the May Festival Youth Chorus from Grammy-nominated composer Clarice Assad.

General admission tickets are $40 and available online at MayFestival.org or by calling the Music Hall Box Office at 513-381-3300.



