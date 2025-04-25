Lineup Set For the 2025 Cincinnati Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cincinnati Fringe Festival returns for its 22nd year with a radical vision: art as liberation! Diversity as non-negotiable! Joy and radical kindness as acts of resistance! As the tentacles of American imperialism turn inward on its people, the Cincy Fringe champions trans, queer, and marginalized artists, radical creativity, and the power of independent art to resist tyranny.

From May 30th to June 14th, the festival will unleash a whirlwind of uncensored theatre and experimental performance from more than 40 independent local, national, and international theatre artists. The Cincy Fringe is Cincinnati’s Summer Theatre Party - a 14-day celebration of the joyful and defiant spirit of artists who refuse to be silenced.

“Fascists are terrified by free expression,” says Katie Hartman, Cincy Fringe Producer. “When our history is erased and voices are suppressed, making art is rebellion. When we elevate marginalized artists, when we create space for joy, when we gather together to experience this incredible diversity of perspectives, we’re not just putting on a festival - we are building a better world.”

This year’s Primary Lineup totals 26 productions and features new work from 13 local creators, 10 productions from across the U.S., and 3 International Artists from Canada and Australia.

With 32 world premieres, 11 regional premieres, 1 national premiere and 19 producing companies that have never-been-seen in Cincinnati, adventurous audiences are guaranteed an experience of a brave and unabashed creative community that can’t be had anywhere else.

