JumpStart Theatre Application Now Available; Schools with Grades 5-8 can Apply For Services and Materials Valued at $12K

Applications are now available to participate in the middle school initiative, JumpStart Theatre, managed by The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati.

All Cincinnati tri-state area middle schools and schools with grades 5-8 may apply to participate in JumpStart Theatre. Applications can be completed and submitted online beginning today, January 6, through February 15, 2020. Selected schools will be announced in the spring and will begin implementing the program in their school in the fall of 2020.

Participant schools are chosen through the online application which is now available at: https://thechildrenstheatre.com/2019/12/jumpstart-theatre-program/

Each selected school will receive services and materials valued at $12,000 in the form of training, mentoring, and production support for a show for their community. Students will be involved in every aspect of the production, and TCT will also host an annual JumpStart Theatre showcase, bringing all the participants together to share their work.

Three teachers from each participating school are taught the techniques and skills to develop and manage a musical theatre program (everything from casting, to rehearsal schedules, to staging/choreography and technical requirements, to cultivating parent/community engagement, to achieving economic sustainability) through a series of three, full-day professional development "boot camps" each year of the three-year program, plus an ongoing mentoring/coaching relationship with an experienced theatre teaching artist.

Timeline:

January 6 through February 15, 2020 (11:59 PM) - Applications accepted

February - March 2020 - Interviews for schools who have applied and Site Visits for Finalists

April 2020 - Selected schools notified & orientation for selected schools

May 2020 - Planning for 2020-2021 school year (submit show selections, boot camp dates determined, contracts signed)

Fall 2020 - Program begins at selected sites





