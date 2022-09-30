Ensemble Theatre Extends Relaxed Performances
Learn more about the lineup of relaxed performances here!
Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) will offer relaxed performances for every production in their 2022-2023 Season. Relaxed performances (previously called sensory-friendly performances) are designed to create a comfortable arts experience for audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed theatre environment. Although these performances are open to all patrons, they are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with Autism, anxiety, dementia, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other sensory and vestibular sensitivities.
What to expect:
Relaxed performance modifications include:
- lower sound level for startling or loud sounds
- low-level house lights remain on throughout the performance
- reduction of strobe lighting or lighting focused on the audience
- relaxed attitude regarding noise and movement in the audience
- space throughout the theater for standing and movement
- freedom to leave and reenter the auditorium as often as needed
- designated quiet areas within the theater facility
Relaxed performance dates:
Non-holiday productions:
- Sweat | Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm
- Grand Horizons | Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm
- Morning Sun | Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm
- Who All Over There? | Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm
- Maytag Virgin | Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Holiday production:
- The Dancing Princesses | Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:00 pm
- The Dancing Princesses | Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm
- The Dancing Princesses | Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm
Ticket Prices
Single tickets for relaxed performances are $25 for adults and $15 for children for all non-holiday productions. Admission to the relaxed performance of our holiday production is free but requires registration.
Additional Information
For more information about ETC's relaxed performances, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org/relaxed or contact the Education Department at education@ensemblecincinnati.org or (513) 421-3555 x5.