Ensemble Theatre Extends Relaxed Performances

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati (ETC) will offer relaxed performances for every production in their 2022-2023 Season. Relaxed performances (previously called sensory-friendly performances) are designed to create a comfortable arts experience for audience members who may benefit from a more relaxed theatre environment. Although these performances are open to all patrons, they are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with Autism, anxiety, dementia, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, or other sensory and vestibular sensitivities.

What to expect:

Relaxed performance modifications include:

lower sound level for startling or loud sounds

low-level house lights remain on throughout the performance

reduction of strobe lighting or lighting focused on the audience

relaxed attitude regarding noise and movement in the audience

space throughout the theater for standing and movement

freedom to leave and reenter the auditorium as often as needed

designated quiet areas within the theater facility





Relaxed performance dates:

Non-holiday productions:

Sweat | Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Grand Horizons | Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Morning Sun | Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Who All Over There? | Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Maytag Virgin | Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Holiday production:

The Dancing Princesses | Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7:00 pm

The Dancing Princesses | Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 pm

The Dancing Princesses | Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm



Ticket Prices

Single tickets for relaxed performances are $25 for adults and $15 for children for all non-holiday productions. Admission to the relaxed performance of our holiday production is free but requires registration.

Additional Information

For more information about ETC's relaxed performances, visit www.ensemblecincinnati.org/relaxed or contact the Education Department at education@ensemblecincinnati.org or (513) 421-3555 x5.